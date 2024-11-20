Best College Football Prop Bets for UNLV vs. San Jose State in Week 13
UNLV needs to stay on its winning ways to make the Mountain West Championship Game and get some help along the way.
With a big game on the docket against a high-octane offense in San Jose State, UNLV will likely lean on its star players, quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and wide receiver Ricky White. How should we bet on both in the player prop market?
We have you covered below as well as San Jose State’s star receiver Justin Lockhart, who can be in for a big game in this projected shootout.
Best Player Props for UNLV vs. San Jose State in Week 13
- Justin Lockhart OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards
- Ricky White OVER 95.5 Passing Yards
- Hajj-Malik Williams OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards
Justin Lockhart OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards
Lockhart thrives against zone coverage, seeing his target share go up about five percent, which is UNLV’s primary defensive scheme.
This is a pass-happy San Jose State offense with Walker Eget chucking the ball around the yard to the likes of Lockhart and Nash, but given the schematic matchup, I believe grabbing the lower number on Lockhart is the best way forward.
The senior has been on a tear of late, going over this number in four straight games as the team continues to force-feed its top two targets.
Further, UNLV’s defense has proven it can be had over the last few weeks, allowing 27 or more in five of the last six games.
Ricky White OVER 95.5 Passing Yards
White is close to 1,000 yards on the season as he has been nearly unstoppable since the Rebels went to Hajj-Malik Williams at quarterback. Since Williams took over, White has averaged 105.9 yards per game through the air with at least five catches in every game.
The San Jose State pass defense is vulnerable to big gains, 119th in the country in explosive pass defense, which is where White can rip off a handful of chunk plays through the air and get to 100 yards.
In an expected shootout with a total in the 60’s and a competitive game with a spread of about a touchdown, I’ll go over on White’s receiving yards prop.
Hajj-Malik Williams OVER 62.5 Rushing Yads
Williams has been a dangerous rusher in the UNLV ‘go-go’ offense, rushing for over 100 yards in three starts with the Rebels.
However, after a quiet effort in a comprehensive win against San Diego State, rushing the ball 10 times for 29 yards, I’m going to go back to his over, which he has hit in all but one other game as a starter.
San Jose State’s defensive line has been able to get in the backfield, 26th in the country in tackles for loss, but the team’s rush defense is 111th according to Pro Football Focus’ grading.
Against one of the better defenses on its schedule, I believe we see the ball stick with Williams and for him to use his legs to move the ball down the field at an average rate, which this prop indicates.
