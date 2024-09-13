Best College Football Prop Bets for Washington State vs. Washington
Washington and Washington State meet in the 2024 Apple Cup at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks.
In what is always a heated rivalry matchup, how should we attack the player props between these two teams with a ton of turnover all over the roster and coaching staff. This will be our first look at Washington against formidable competition in Washington State, who blew out Texas Tech in Week 2.
However, what can we take away from the Cougars win against Texas Tech? That will drive our player prop bets for the Apple Cup.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Washington State vs. Washington
- John Mateer UNDER 191.5 Passing Yards
- Jonah Coleman OVER 92.5 Rushing Yards
- Kyle Williams UNDER 51.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook
John Mateer UNDER 191.5 Passing Yards
Mateer’s Week 2 statline is quite interesting.
The QB of an air-raid offense only passed the ball 19 times, completing nine passes for 100 yards while he ran the ball 19 times for 208 yards.
Mateer has shown shaky accuracy thus far, and it may not get easier against Steve Belicheck’s defense that also has head coach Jedd Fisch at the helm. Last season, Fisch’s Arizona Wildcats shut down the Cougars en route to a 44-6 win on the road, limiting Wazzu’s starting quarterback Cam Ward to 192 yards on 22 receptions.
Does Fisch have this Wazzu offense figured out? With rain in the forecast all day in Seattle, this game can be more run-focused and Mateer may continue to struggle passing.
Jonah Coleman OVER 92.5 Rushing Yards
The Arizona transfer ran for 70 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries last season against Washington State. Of course, this is a different roster and a different team, but this is clearly Coleman’s backfield, tallying 16 more carries than the next used running back.
Coleman has 27 rushes for 231 yards through two starts, and this can be an advantageous matchup for him again in a potentially rain-filled matchup.
While Texas Tech had to abandon the run quickly in a loss to Washington State in Week 2, Portland State was able to post an effective rushing game against the Cougs. Portland State averaged nearly five yards per carry in the Week 1 blowout loss to Wazzu.
Coleman is the best RB Washington State has faced, he could have a massive day on the ground.
Kyle Williams UNDER 51.5 Receiving Yards
Since I don’t like Mateer’s passing yards prop, it makes sense to be skeptical that Williams will get to his quota.
Williams only has nine targets through two games and is being used as the team’s deep ball threat thus far, getting four targets of more than 20 yards, per Pro Football Focus.
Given the rainy conditions and the potential struggles for Mateer finding his accuracy on the field, I think targeting Williams’ under is the best way to fade the Wazzu pass catchers.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.