Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 10: Target These Three Receiving Yardage Bets in Marquee Matchups
We have hit the month of November where the focus on the College Football Playoff continues to grow.
With some marquee matchups that will have a factor on the CFP race, let's key in on a handful of key pass catchers that are showing value in the player prop market, including Miami's Xavier Restrepo, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, and Georgia do-it-all running back Trevor Etienne.
Here's three player props to bet in Week 10.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 10
- Xavier Restrepo OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards
- Carnell Tate OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards
- Trevor Etienne OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards
Xavier Restrepo OVER 76.5 Receiving Yards
It was an uncharacteristic outing for Restrepo in Week 9 against Florida State, only catching four passes for 24 yards. It was the lowest output of the season for the star pass catcher, and his receiving yard prop is down about 14 yards to last week.
That’s an overreaction.
Prior to last week’s quiet game, a blowout win against Florida State, Restrepo went over this mark in five of seven games, including over 100 yards in four games.
The senior wide receiver has at least five targets in every game, and with a fast-paced Duke offense on the other side, we may see extra possessions from Miami as the team looks to get its passing game going again after its lowest output of the season in Week 9.
Carnell Tate OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards
Tate is the biggest benefactor of a banged up and shaky Penn State secondary that hasn’t faced an elite passing game to date this season.
While Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka draw a majority of the attention in the passing game, Tate has put together plenty of big plays in the Ohio State offense, highlighted by a four-catch 102-yard outing against Nebraska last week.
Tate has gone over this mark in every game he’s played in but the Oregon game this season, getting at least three targets in each. He is typically running deeper routes which makes him more prone to be schemed open into space, 13 of his targets are further than 10 yards down the field, per Pro Football Focus.
I’ll go further into the OSU depth chart to find my receiver of choice to go over his receiving yard prop.
Trevor Etienne OVER 23.5 Receiving Yards
The Florida transfer has been a factor in the passing game all year, tallying 15 catches over the last three games for at least 31 yards.
The Gators defense ranks in the bottom half of the country in explosive pass defense, and while that may look to be favoring someone like Arian Smith in gadget plays, what about the pass catching Etienne against his former team? I think Etienne can get the requisite targets but also be a big play threat out of the backfield to rip one and get over this mark.
