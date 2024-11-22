Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 13: Emeka Egbuka is Player to Bet On in Week 13 vs. Indiana
As we approach the end of the season, the games get bigger and the stakes become more clear.
With several big games on the docket in Week 13, let’s key in on some of the biggest players on the slate, including Ohio State’s wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. After a quiet few weeks, this can be the breakout setting for the Buckeyes receiver against an Indiana defense that is a poor matchup for him.
Keep reading to find out how to bet on Egbuka and a pair of quarterbacks in our Week 13 player prop preview.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 13
- Emeka Egbuka OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards
- Max Brosmer OVER 209.5 Passing Yards
- Jayden Maiava OVER 247.5 Passing Yards
Emeka Egbuka OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards
Egbuka has seen his numbers dwindle in the depths of Big Ten play, but in a top-five matchup, I expect Ohio State to lean on its star players, and this matchup sets up nicely for the Buckeyes pass catcher.
He is a zone coverage monster, which is primarily the defense that Indiana runs, running more than two yards per route run and garnering a team-high 40 targets against zone coverage.
The Hoosiers haven’t faced an elite passing offense all season, and there are few more capable passing attacks than the Buckeyes. Further, with some questions on the offensive line, there’s a possibility that the Buckeyes try to spread the Hoosiers' defense out, which makes me confident that Egbuka can get a handful of catches that gets over this depressed number.
Max Brosmer OVER 209.5 Passing Yards
The New Hampshire transfer has been enjoying his first season with Minnesota, and he can use a signature performance to score an upset win at home.
Brosmer has been throwing the ball plenty, the Gophers are posting a top 25 pass play percentage this season by utilizing a lot of high percentage, short yardage passes.
To me, this is a great way to offset the Penn State pass rush as Brosmer gets the ball out quickly and the Gophers can stay in positive down and distance.
He has cleared this mark in three straight and six of 10 on the year. Of course, Minnesota can find itself behind as double digit home underdogs, which will only lead to more passing volume in a negative game script.
This number is far too low for Brosmer against a Penn State defense that’s strength isn’t built to stop the quick hitting Gophers passing game.
Jayden Maiava OVER 247.5 Passing Yards
Maiava had little issue stepping in for Miller Moss last week in the Trojans win against Nebraska, passing for 259 yards while completing 71% of his passes with four total touchdowns.
To beat UCLA, the passing game is key. The Bruins are a far better defense against the run than the pass, top 46th in EPA/Rush and 97th in EPA/Pass.
The Trojans continue to have an embarrassment of riches in the passing game, and the drop-off from Maiava to Miller seems to be non-existent.
Further, UCLA hasn’t played an elite passing game for quite some time. Against those, the Bruins pass defense has struggled quite a bit. Against LSU, Garrett Nussmeier completed 32-of-44 passes for 352 yards. Against Indiana, Kurtis Rourke passed for 307 yards on 25-of-33 passes. Lastly, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel passed for 272 yards on 31-of-41 passes.
Maiava may not be as elite or household, but he can get over this number.
