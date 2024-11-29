Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 14: Trust Avery Johnson vs. Iowa State
It’s the last full slate of college football of the regular season and the stakes are high.
With some high leverage games, let’s focus on three of the biggest games from a player prop perspective, including two quarterbacks that will try to play spoiler for opponents conference title hopes and possibly College Football Playoff chances in Syracuse’s Kyle McCord and Kansas State’s Avery Johnson.
In addition, let’s go to the Iron Bowl to breakdown Jam Miller’s rushing yard prop.
Kyle McCord OVER 324.5 Passing Yards
The Miami secondary has been poor for much of this season, and it’s also banged up at the moment, which makes for a perfect set up for McCord to have a big outing throwing the ball around.
This has been a fairly easy number for McCord to clear all season, something he has done in eight of 11 games this season.
The Miami passing defense checks in 66th in EPA/Pass, which looks solid on the surface, but the team has been gashed by big plays all season, 105th in explosive pass defense. Against a Syracuse team that has plenty of talented pass catchers, I believe the team can rip off plenty of explosive plays in this one through the air to get McCord to his quota.
Jam Miller UNDER 45.5 Rushing Yards
The Auburn rush defense has been sturdy all season long, top five in the country in EPA/Rush while allowing less than three yards per carry, so this fade of Miller’s rushing yard prop is logical.
There’s more to it then when the stakes of this game are clear for Alabama and the play calling may lead to more Jalen Milroe rushes than usual.
Further, Miller has stayed under this number in three straight and has cleared this number just once in SEC play.
Everything is pointing towards an under for the Alabama running back.
Avery Johnson OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards
Kansas State cut Johnson loose against Cincinnati as the quarterback ran for 72 yards on 10 carries and I see the team continuing to lean on its dual-threat quarterback yet again against a vulnerable Iowa State rush defense.
The Cyclones don’t get much pressure, 123rd in sacks, and is 112th in yards per carry allowed. Johnson should be able to pick up yardage with his legs with relative ease in this one as the Wildcats get back to its roots that saw the team as a Big 12 front runner with Johnson as a rushing weapon.
