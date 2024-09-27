Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 5: Which Quarterbacks Should You Bet OVER on Passing Yards?
College football has bought into the player prop market with far more available to sports bettors.
So, let's target some of the biggest names in the sport! Below, you will find my three favorite quarterback player props on Saturday's Week 5 slate, including Carson Beck, Luke Altmyer and Dillon Gabriel.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 5
- Carson Beck OVER 247.5 Passing Yards
- Luke Altmyer OVER 177.5 Passing Yards
- Dillon Gabriel OVER 288.5 Passing Yards
Carson Beck OVER 247.5 Passing Yards
Alabama’s defense is always amongst the best in the country. At the very least, there is a ton of talent on hand for the roster to shut down the opposition.
However, I’m still not sold on this Crimson Tide secondary is up to snuff to hang around with Georgia, who has a future NFL quarterback under center in Carson Beck.
The Tide are replacing three NFL Draft picks in the secondary and the Bulldogs have a distinct edge in the passing game. When the Bulldogs open up the passing game, Beck has been fantastic.
Over the last two seasons, when Beck has passed the ball over 30 times per game, he has averaged about 298 passing yards.
Luke Altmyer OVER 177.5 Passing Yards
Of course, this is a significant step up in competition on the road at Penn State, but this is a legit Fighting Illini passing game that is 12th in EPA/Pass.
Now, Penn State has an elite defense, but this may not be the Nittany Lions of old under former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz with former Indiana head coach Tom Allen taking over. Bowling Green was able to pass on the Nittany Lions and this is a much better Illinois offense. Falcons QB Connor Bazelak passed for 254 yards in a competitive affair in Week 2.
Penn State also has questions in the secondary with stud defensive back KJ Winston out for this one. While the Nittany Lions may blow out the Fighting Illini, a negative game script only helps this prop go over.
Dillon Gabriel OVER 288.5 Passing Yards
Gabriel has been incredibly efficient with the ball this season, completing 84% of his passes for 914 yards, clearing this total in two of three games so far this season.
Out of a BYE week, against a bruised and battered UCLA defense that is both struggling and exhausting after a cross country trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU, this is a prime set up for Gabriel to put up numbers on the road.
The Bruins defense is currently 120th in EPA/Pass and is struggling to get to the quarterback, outside the top 100 in total sacks.
The Oregon offense should continue to come together out of the BYE week and Gabriel should continue to put together a comprehensive statistical season.
