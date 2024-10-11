Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 7: How to Bet Impact Quarterbacks in Biggest Games
College football's best teams take center stage in some massive head-to-head matchups.
For the likes of key quarterbacks like Will Howard, Miller Moss and Garrett Nussmeier, each player has a big task ahead of guiding their respective teams to win. However, given the big stakes of conference matchups, is there a way to bet on individual perfromances in the player prop market?
There sure is, and here are how I'm backing each signal caller in the player prop market.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 7
- Will Howard OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards
- Miller Moss OVER 243.5 Passing Yards
- Garrett Nussmeier OVER 310.5 Passing Yards
Will Howard OVER 20.5 Rushing Yards
He hasn’t shown it all that much, but Howard is a more than capable rusher.
At Kansas State last season, Howard ran for 351 yards on 81 carries, but this season in a different role as the quarterback of a National Championship contener, he has only 24 carries for 64 yards.
However, this is the first real test for the Buckeyes, and I expect Chip Kelly to deploy his quarterback in designed running plays far more often in this one.
This number is overlooking his past history and that Howard has been a willing runner over his career. I’m going over here.
Miller Moss OVER 243.5 Passing Yards
While Moss only passed for 200 yards against Minnesota, I believe part of that was due to the wind gusts of 30 miles per hour that played a role more than his play.
The Trojans pass the ball at a top 10 rate in college football, and in games that Moss has played entirely, he has passed for 376, 283 and 308 yards on 132 total pass attempts.
The USC offensive line is shaky, and it may not hold up all that well against Penn State, but at home I’m expected Lincoln Riley to deploy the quick passing game that will feature Moss getting the ball out quickly underneath and trying to put speed into space.
This number is far too low given Moss’ usage.
Garrett Nussmeier OVER 310.5 Passing Yards
This number looks high on the surface, but Nussmeier has been putting up numbers in his first full season as the starter for the Tigers. He has cleared 300 yards in four of five games with the lone time he didn’t being a road game at South Carolina when he reached 285 yards.
Ole Miss has a stout pass rush, but hasn’t faced an offense inside theo top 50 nationally in terms of EPA/Play, which can be a bit of a shock when facing the high flying LSU offense that is 28th in EPA/Pass.
There should be plenty of snaps in this game with Ole Miss’ up-tempo offense, which will give LSU plenty of looks at taking to the air and avoiding running into the Rebels front seven.
Nussmeier will get the volume to clear this total.
