Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 9: Target These Three Undervalued Quarterbacks
There are a handful of massive games on Saturday in college football as teams look to stamp its respective case for the College Football Playoffs.
All eyes will fall on a handful of quarterbacks across the Week 9 card, including Texas A&M's Conner Weigman, Kansas' Jalon Daniels in the role of spoiler for rival Kansas State, and undefeated signal caller Drew Allar of Penn State. All three quarterbacks are priced at around 200 passing yards in the player prop market. Is that not high enough?
In marquee matchups, find out how to bet each QB's player props on Saturday.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 9
- Conner Weigman OVER 206.5 Passing Yards
- Jalon Daniels OVER 208.5 Passing Yards
- Drew Allar OVER 206.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Conner Weigman OVER 206.5 Passing Yards
Weigman had a shaky showing against Mississippi State, tossing two interceptions, but did go over this mark in a double digit victory.
With more pressure against a formidable opponent, I expect Texas A&M to throw at an average rate and the Aggies can move the ball through the air. While LSU’s defense appears to be improving as the season moves on, I believe that the secondary remains vulnerable, 84th in coverage grade per Pro Football Focus.
While it may not be as strong as the dominant 41-10 effort from Texas A&M, a good showing is well above this number. The Aggies quarterback passed for 276 yards in that game to show his ceiling.
Jalon Daniels OVER 208.5 Passing Yards
Daniels is an up-and-down player, but this has been a number he has little issue clearing of late, going over in two straight and now will face a lackluster Kansas State passing defense.
The Wildcats are 79th in EPA/Pass and 88th in coverage grading per Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, Kansas should be playing from behind as nearly double digit underdogs, which makes me bullish that we see Daniels chucking the ball down field and hunting vertical plays. If that’s the case, he should make it three straight passing yardage totals over this number.
Drew Allar OVER 206.5 Passing Yards
I’m not sold that this Wisconsin defense is that special relative to what we’ve come to expect from the Badgers.
The two teams that Wisconsin has played inside the top 50 in EPA/Play this season, Alabama and USC, have been able to take the top off the Badgers with 38 or more points.
While the Badgers defensive metrics are strong against the pass, I believe a lot of that is schedule related and that this low water mark for Allar to clear is well within reason.
The Penn State offense is reliant on getting a good push up front with its running backs, but we have seen Allar able to push the ball down the field when called upon as the team is incredibly efficient through the air, fourth in EPA/Pass.
The clock will be running in this one as Penn State is outside the top 100 in seconds per play, but against an overrated Wisconsin secondary, I believe Allar can get over this mark, something he has done in four out of six games this season.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on bet stamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.