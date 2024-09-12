Best College Football Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Pitt
West Virginia and Pitt meet in the 2024 edition of the Backyard Brawl.
While last season was a defensive slugfest that saw the Mountaineers win 17-6, this season is expected to be a shootout with a total sitting at 63.5 behind the new-look Pitt offense. Who should we target on the Panthers now that the team is playing an up-tempo style?
We got you covered below with our favorite player props for West Virginia vs. Pitt in Week 3 action.
Best College Football Player Props for West Virginia vs. Pitt
- Konata Mumpfield OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
- Garrett Greene OVER 224.5 Passing Yards
- CJ Donaldson Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Konata Mumpfield OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
In the new look Pitt offense under former Western Carolina offensive coordinator Kade Bell, the passing game has look reinvigorated, and Mumpfield is a big benefactor.
The 6’1” senior has caught five passes in each of the first two games and totaled 179 total yards, anchored by 123 yards through the air against Cincinnati last week and two touchdowns.
Mumpfield is a preferred target of Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein, and I’ll bank on him to go over on Saturday in a game that has a total in the 60’s.
The West Virginia secondary has been shaky to start the season despite facing an FCS team in one of its two games. The team is 130th in EPA/Pass and 132nd in explosive pass rate, which can make for a big outing from Mumpfield.
Garrett Greene OVER 224.5 Passing Yards
Brendan Sorsby was able to look dominant under center for Cincinnati last week despite Pitt’s double digit second half rally, and Greene can really take off in this matchup that may feature a ton of plays and scoring chances.
Greene loves to push the ball down the field and this Pitt defense is not one that we are used to.
The Panthers are 106th in EPA/Pass and 123rd in explosive pass rate.
Last season, the WVU quarterback passed the ball 20 or more yards downfield on a quarter of his passes, a sign of his willingness to go long. While that number is slightly down this season, he is still hovering around 20% through two games. This game may open up quickly and give Greene opportunities to sling it.
CJ Donaldson Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Donaldson is only -102 to find the end zone at FanDuel, but he has been the goal line back for the Mountaineers this season, scoring in each game.
While Jahiem White figures into the running back rotation, Donaldson is the one who gets the touches from in close. He scored on a two yard TD in Week 2 against Albany and a one yard score against Penn State.
Again, there may be plenty of scores in this one with a total in the 60’s, so I’ll go with the goal line back at a near coin flip.
