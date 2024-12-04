Best College Football Prop Bets for Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Conference USA Championship Game
The Conference USA Championship will be decided on Friday night in a rematch from Week 14!
Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State meet in the conference title game in hopes of getting each offense going after a cagey regular-season finale that Western Kentucky pulled away on a 53-yard field goal in order to clinch its spot in the championship affair.
Can Caden Veltkamp get the Western Kentucky passing game going in this one? What about Jacksonville State’s run game with star Tre Stewart enjoying a monster season with the Gamecocks? Can he run the team to the CUSA title?
Here’s two player props for this Friday night matchup.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State in Conference USA Championship Game
- Tre Stewart OVER 106.5 Passing Yards
- Caden Veltkamp OVER 265.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tre Stewart OVER 106.5 Passing Yards
With quarterback Tyler Huff banged up, we can see even more rushing from Stewart, who has been arguably the best running back in the league this season.
Stewart has run for 1,403 yards with 20 touchdowns this season, enjoying nearly six yards per carry.
In Conference USA play, Stewart is averaging nearly 25 carries per game with nearly 148 yards on the ground.
While he only rushed for 85 yards last week, I believe we see Stewart pick it up in this one after potentially holding some back last week and the fact that Huff didn’t play in the second half makes me confident that Stewart can improve his output in the title game.
Caden Veltkamp OVER 265.5 Passing Yards
The Western Kentucky offense is built around the pass, top 50 in passing play percentage this season and we saw the Hilltoppers take to the air often last week, passing the ball 47 times against Jacksonville State. In the win, Veltkamp passed for 301 yards.
I think he can do it again in this one as I expect a bit more scoring in this one as both teams should be able to move the ball and (hopefully) convert red zone chances.
The Gamecocks pass defense continues to be shaky, 89th in EPA/Pass and 117th in explosive pass defense, so I believe that we see the WKU offense continue to find answers in the secondary with a handful of chunk plays through the air.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
