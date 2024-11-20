Best College Football Prop Bets for North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech in Week 13
Georgia Tech will resume ACC play after a stunning upset two weeks ago against Miami, facing North Carolina State.
The Wolfpack need one more win to make a bowl game in what has been a trying season with quarterback movemnent all season long. Can NC State come out of a BYE week and get its star pass catcher Kevin Concepcion involved? What about the state of Georgia Tech's offense with Haynes King still nursing a shoulder injury?
Here's our player prop breakdown for this lone Thursday night matchup in college football.
Best Player Props for North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech in Week 13
- Kevin Concepcion OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
- Haynes King UNDER 201.5 Passing Yards
Kevin Concepcion OVER 41.5 Receiving Yards
Quarterback changes for the Wolfpack haven’t helped Concepcion get on track this season as he has only gone over this mark in four of 10 games, but out of a BYE week, I like the stud sophomore to get involved in the passing offense.
The NC State offense has an edge in the passing game against a shaky Georgia Tech secondary that is 81st in EPA/Pass this season and doesn’t get to the quarterback much. With more time for freshman C.J. Bailey to operate, I believe that Concepion can break a few chunk gains and get over this pedestrian total.
Haynes King UNDER 201.5 Passing Yards
King returned from a two game absence two weeks ago to lead a rush-heavy upset against Miami.
King only passed the ball six times in the win against Miami and while he got another week to heal up his shoulder, I don’t believe that he will return to his early season passing rate against NC State.
King passed for over 200 yards in four of six full starts this season, so this is a fairly average expectation for him, but there are plenty of avenues for him to stay under this total in a game with a middling total and the Yellow Jackets are favorites of more than a touchdown.
Fade King and make him prove to us that his shoulder is fully healthy.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.