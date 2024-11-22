Best College Football Prop Bets for Penn State vs. Minnesota in Week 13
Penn State’s quest for a College Football Playoff berth continues against Minnesota in Week 13.
The Golden Gophers offense has been much improved this season, and the group may have a solid game plan to compete with the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Find out how to bet on both Minnesota’s quarterback Max Brosmer as well as the team’s starting running back Darius Taylor below!
Best Player Props for Penn State vs. Minnesota in Week 13
- Max Brosmer OVER 209.5 Passing Yards
- Nicholas Singleton UNDER 44.5 Rushing Yards
- Darius Taylor OVER 48.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Max Brosmer OVER 209.5 Passing Yards
The New Hampshire transfer has been enjoying his first season with Minnesota, and he can use a signature performance to score an upset win at home.
Brosmer has been throwing the ball plenty, the Gophers are posting a top 25 pass play percentage this season by utilizing a lot of high percentage, short yardage passes.
To me, this is a great way to offset the Penn State pass rush as Brosmer gets the ball out quickly and the Gophers can stay in positive down and distance.
He has cleared this mark in three straight and six of 10 on the year. Of course, Minnesota can find itself behind as double digit home underdogs, which will only lead to more passing volume in a negative game script.
This number is far too low for Brosmer against a Penn State defense that’s strength isn’t built to stop the quick hitting Gophers passing game.
Nicholas Singleton UNDER 44.5 Rushing Yards
Singleton is uber talented, but it’s hard to get a read on what kind of usage he is going to have week-to-week. He has battled injuries and illness at times this season, but he can't seem to get more than 50% of the carries with Kaytron Allen on the roster.
Singleton has been a threat in the passing game, but he has stayed under this total in three of the last five games and he hasn’t rushed for more than 50 yards since September 28th against Illinois.
He’ll face an elite Minnesota defense that is 16th in EPA/Rush and allows less than four yards per carry. The Gophers don’t allow many chunk gains on the ground, 30th in explosive rush defense, and that’s where most of Singleton’s yardage comes from.
I’ll go under on this one as there should be limited snaps and not many explosive plays from both sides.
Darius Taylor OVER 48.5 Rushing Yards
Taylor is incredibly dynamic at running back and this number is skewed towards the fact that Penn State has an elite rush defense, ranking 13th in EPA/Rush.
However, Taylor’s usage implies he can get over this total. He has rushed the ball on average 15 times per game, so he’d need about three yards per carry to get over this total on a steady workload.
Further, in a game that I like the matchup for Minnesota to be competitive to cover, I believe the team will be able to stay on the field with its successful, but not explosive offense. If the Gophers offense can keep the chains moving, I believe that leads to a strong outing from Taylor.
