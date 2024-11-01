Best College Football Prop Bets for Penn State vs. Ohio State in Week 10
Ohio State and Penn State meet in a College Football Playoff preview on Saturday afternoon in Week 10 action.
While this game features two team with National Championship aspirations, injuries are driving the headlines with Penn State star quarterback Drew Allar banged up and Ohio State facing injury woes on the offensive line. Here's how to target player props in Saturday's marquee matchup.
Best Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Penn State
- Carnell Tate OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards
- Nicholas Singleton UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards
Carnell Tate OVER 40.5 Receiving Yards
Tate is the biggest benefactor of a banged up and shaky Penn State secondary that hasn’t faced an elite passing game to date this season.
While Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka draw a majority of the attention in the passing game, Tate has put together plenty of big plays in the Ohio State offense, highlighted by a four-catch 102-yard outing against Nebraska last week.
Tate has gone over this mark in every game he’s played in but the Oregon game this season, getting at least three targets in each. He is typically running deeper routes which makes him more prone to be schemed open into space, 13 of his targets are further than 10 yards down the field, per Pro Football Focus.
I’ll go further into the OSU depth chart to find my receiver of choice to go over his receiving yard prop.
Nicholas Singleton UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards
Singleton has a few nagging injuries as he has started to give up the carry share to Kaytron Allen. What was a split for the early part of the season, it’s become a 60/40 split with Singleton factoring in more in the passing game.
With that in mind, and lingering injuries at the quarterback and on the offensive line, I’m curious how explosive this Penn State ground game is and if Singleton can rip a big gain.
The Buckeyes defensive line has been stout against the run, top 10 in yards per carry and EPA/Rush, allowing less than three yards per carry. I believe that with Drew Allar potentially playing banged up and/or a heavy dose of a run-first Beau Pribula, the Penn State running game may be limited.
