Best College Football Prop Bets for South Alabama vs. Appalachian State (Bet Joey Aguilar)
College Football's Week 4 gets started on Thursday when Appalachian State and South Alabama start Sun Belt action.
Both teams have big armed quarterbacks in App. State's Joey Aguilar and South Alabama's Gio Lopez. How should we target each player in the prop market?
We break it down below!
Best College Football Player Props for South Alabama vs. Appalachian State
- Makai Jackson OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards
- Joey Aguilar OVER 16.5 Rushing Yards
- Gio Lopez OVER 254.5 Passing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Makai Jackson OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards
Jackson has at least six targets in each of the first three games this season, and with a total in the mid-60’s, we can expect that there is going to be points from both sides in this one.
Jackson may have only gone over once this season, but I believe that his most replicable production is from last week against East Carolina in which he had nine targets and six catches for 86 yards.
The 6’1” product is the deep threat for the big arm of Joey Aguilar with nearly 39% of his targets coming 20 yards or more. Aguilar loves to push it down the field and Jackson is a threat to haul in a chunk play and go over this mark.
Joey Aguilar OVER 16.5 Rushing Yards
Aguilar is a willing rusher. Last season he rushed the ball more than five times in eight of 14 games and went over this number in seven of them. This season, he ran it five times for 19 yards and only twice against Clemson with -2 yards.
However, against ECU, we saw Aguilar take off eight times for 28 yards.
South Alabama has struggled to contain quarterbacks this season, allowing Parker Navarro to scramble 13 times for 62 yards and the pocket passer Chandler Morris to take off five times for 17 yards.
Aguilar can use his legs, and against this South Alabama defense, I believe that will be available often.
Gio Lopez OVER 254.5 Passing Yards
Lopez has only made three starts in his career, including the Jaguars’ bowl game last season, but he has showcased a big arm that is not afraid to chuck the pigskin deep.
With that comes a ton of explosive plays and the ability to rack up yards.
Lopez passed 49 times for 432 yards against North Texas and had 257 yards on 15 completions against lackluster Northwestern State (an 87-10 win for the Jags).
Appalachian State has been gashed through the early season, 101st in EPA/Pass, and with a likely negative game script, I believe Lopez will be throwing early and often to get over this mark.
