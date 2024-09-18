Best College Football Prop Bets for Stanford vs. Syracuse (Bet on Kyle McCord)
Stanford makes its ACC debut on Friday night against an upstart Syracuse team, who will like to build on an undefeated start to the Fran Brown era.
Both teams are off a bye, and the expectation is that Syracuse's budding passing offense will thrive against Stanford.
Here's how I'm looking to bank on Kyle McCord and the Orange offense on Friday night in the ACC opener.
Best College Football Player Props for Stanford vs. Syracuse
- Kyle McCord OVER 290.5 Passing Yards
- Ashton Daniels OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards
- Trebor Pena OVER 58.5 Receiving Yards
Kyle McCord OVER 290.5 Passing Yards
McCord has started strong in Western New York, passing for at least 350 yards in each of his first two starts with the Orange while adding eight touchdowns.
Syracuse will face a Stanford team that lacks the athletes in the back seven to hang with the elite pass catching group that the team has as I expect Cuse to light it up through the air.
In Week 1, Stanford’s only FBS competition to date, Josh Hoover and TCU passed for 353 yards in the 34-27 final. I believe we see a similar number from McCord on Friday night.
Ashton Daniels OVER 33.5 Rushing Yards
Daniels is a more than willing rusher, and we have seen the Orange gashed by running quarterbacks already this season.
In Week 1, Ohio’s Parker Navarro ran the ball 16 times for 33 yards and in Week 2 Haynes King took off for 67 yards on six carries.
Daniels can be a threat on the ground in Troy Taylor’s system, running for 89 yards against TCU in Week 1.
Given that the Cardinal will likely be playing from behind in this one, this should be a good set up for him to clear this pedestrian mark.
Trebor Pena OVER 58.5 Receiving Yards
Pena has emerged as a key cog in the Orange offense this season. He has 14 targets through two games and has caught six passes in each of them. Further, he has averaged 83 yards through the air.
With two touchdowns in each outing, Pena has proven himself as one of, if not the top, target for McCord. Against a suspect Stanford secondary, all systems are a go for Pena to have a big effort on Friday night.
