Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas vs. Arizona State in College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
The Peach Bowl pits Texas against Big 12 Champion Arizona State in a matchup with the most lopsided point spread of the quarterfinals round.
However, despite the big point spread, are there edges for the Arizona State defense that can generate prop betting value on the Texas skill position players? I’m focusing on a pair of player props for the Texas side in addition to Sun Devils standout running back Cam Skattebo.
Here’s three player props for the Peach Bowl!
Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas vs. Arizona State
- Quintrevion Wisner UNDER 86.5 Rushing Yards
- Matthew Golden OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
- Cam Skattebo OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Quintrevion Wisner UNDER 86.5 Rushing Yards
Wisner has emerged as the lead back in the Texas backfield as the season has gone on, evident in his 110 yards against Clemson in the first round and more than 340 yards in the final two games of the regular season combined.
However, Wisner exited the Clemson game with a leg injury, playing limited action the rest of the game after getting hurt in the first half. While there isn’t concern about his availability for the Peach Bowl, he will likely be less than 100% facing an elite Sun Devils rush defense.
Arizona State is top 20 in the country in EPA/Rush while allowing less than four yards per carry. With the fine play of Jaydon Blue in the first round of the CFP and a potential injury, I believe there are plenty of avenues to Wisner staying under this number.
Matthew Golden OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards
Golden has been the most consistent wide receiver on the Longhorns this season.
While he stayed below this total in the first round against Clemson, getting most of his yards on a 43-yard catch to finish with two catches on four targets for 49 yards, I believe we see Golden get back to over this total.
As the season has gone on, Golden continues to garner more production. After failing to clear this total in four straight games to start the season, Golden has cleared this mark in six of 10 games ,including 162 yards against Georgia.
With a stout rush defense, but a shaky pass rush and national average EPA/Pass mark, Arizona State will struggle to stop the Texas passing game. Golden is my favorite target for this advantageous matchup.
Cam Skattebo OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
I expect Skattebo to get his full work load in this one, but I’m going to target his receiving yards total in a game script that may force the Sun Devils to pass more.
Skattebo has been utilized plenty in the pass game, garnering 42 targets with 37 catches for 506 yards.
This number is closer to a below average output, but as a double digit underdog, I’m going to count on Skattebo to get a higher than average workload. For what it’s worth, Skattebo has three or more targets in eight of 12 games.
