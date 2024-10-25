Best College Football Prop Bets for Texas vs. Vanderbilt in Week 9 (How to Bet Diego Pavia)
Texas and Vanderbilt meet in SEC action with the Longhorns looking to pick up the pieces from its first loss of the season.
The Commodores however have proven to be a tough out for all opponents, especially on the ground with the likes of Diego Pavia and Sedrick Alexander consistently churning out positive gains. Will Vandy have success again against a highly touted Texas defense?
Here's our best player props for this SEC showdown.
- Diego Pavia OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards
- Sedrick Alexander OVER 34.5 Rushing Yards
- Gunnar Helm OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards
Diego Pavia OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards
Pavia has gone over this number in every game this season except for one game in which he landed on 40.
So, why not go over here?
The expectation is that the Texas rush defense can overwhelm Pavia, but this Vanderbilt offense has continued to produce on the ground all season.
The Longhorns have faced two teams that are inside the top 100 in EPA/Play this season, Georgia and Mississippi State, and each team has been able to produce above average rushing efforts and average north of four yards per carry.
I think Pavia and the Commodores rush game can stay ahead of schedule and get over this low number.
Sedrick Alexander OVER 34.5 Rushing Yards
In the same vein of Pavia, I’ll go over on Alexander’s rushing yards prop, who is probable for this game after landing on the injury report early in the week.
The sophomore has gone over this number in every single game this season and has double digit carries in every game.
While Texas’ defense will be among the toughest Vanderbilt has seen, this number is underrating the production from the home underdogs ground game.
Gunnar Helm OVER 47.5 Receiving Yards
With Isiah Bond expected to miss this game, the rest of the Texas pass catching group will need to step up.
However, this is a pretty pedestrian mark for Helm to get to. He has gone over this number in three of the last five games and the last two games against Oklahoma and Georgia.
This season, Helm has at least five targets in four of seven games and now will get even more attention with Bond out and will be facing a slow footed group of Vanderbilt defenders.
