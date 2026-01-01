Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Dante Moore, Fernando Mendoza, and Trinidad Chambliss)
There are only a handful of college football games left for us to watch and bet on this season, so let's take full advantage of them. One of the ways to do that is by placing a few prop bets for Thursday's College Football Playoff action.
If you want to tail mine, I have a bet on three different quarterbacks, one for each game, for Thursday, so let's dive into them.
College Football Player Props Today
- Dante Moore UNDER 231.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Fernando Mendoza OVER 220.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Trinidad Chambliss Anytime Touchdown (+170)
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Prop Bet
The Texas Tech secondary has been one of the best in the country this season. The Red Raiders rank fifth in opponent EPA per dropback and eighth in opponent dropback success rate. They've also allowed just 5.5 yards per pass attempt and 190.8 passing yards per game. That means Oregon's quarterback, Dante Moore, is going to have a tough test ahead of him. The Ducks would be smart to lean on their run game and not ask Moore to do too much in the passing game. As a result, I'll bet the UNDER on his passing yards total of 231.5.
Pick: Dante Moore UNDER 231.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Alabama vs. Indiana Prop Bet
Alabama's secondary can be attacked in the passing game. The Crimson Tide ranks just 36th in opponent dropback success rate, 26th in opponent dropback EPA, and they allow 6.3 yards per pass attempt. Fernando Mendoza had a much tougher matchup when he took on Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, and he ended up throwing for 222 yards. Let's bet on the Heisman Trophy winner to have a big game on Thursday.
Pick: Fernando Mendoza OVER 220.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prop Bet
Kewan Lacy is the top weapon for Ole Miss, but the Rebels' quarterback is also a weapon on the ground, racking up 506 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. When Ole Miss took on Georgia in the regular season, the Rebels found more success rushing with Chambliss than they did with Lacy. Chambliss averaged 4.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns, while Lacy averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. If they use that strategy again in the rematch, the Ole Miss quarterback is going to be a great bet to score a touchdown at +170 odds.
Pick: Trinidad Chambliss Anytime Touchdown (+170)
