Best College Football Prop Bets for UNLV vs. Boise State in Mountain West Championship Game
UNLV and Boise State will meet in a game that will almost certianly determine who will be going to the College Football Playoff in addition to the Mountain West Champion.
In a rematch from a thrilling matchup in Week 9, UNLV travels to Boise, Idaho to take on the Broncos, who will hope to have its passing game in far better shape than when it won in Las Vegas a few weeks back. I'm targeting two of the most prominent pass catchers in the game with a player prop for Cameron Camper as well as Ricky White.
Here's three player props for the Mountain West Championship Game.
Best College Football Prop Bets for UNLV vs. Boise State in Mountain West Championship Game
- Cameron Camper OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
- Maddux Madsen UNDER 15.5 Rushing Yards
- Ricky White UNDER 76.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cameron Camper OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards
Camper dealt with an injury in the first meeting against UNLV, but still managed to play limited snaps and haul in three catches for 38 yards.
All season, Camper has been the top target in the Broncos offense, garnering 78 targets on the year and clearing this number in the last three games as well as six on the season.
The Boise State pass catcher averages nearly three yards per route run and is a big play threat at all times, something that has started to emerge as an issue for the Rebels defense.
Shaky passing games, including San Diego State and Nevada, have been able to post average marks in terms of EPA/Dropback, and a healthy Camper may be able to test this Rebels secondary.
Maddux Madsen UNDER 15.5 Rushing Yards
Madsen scrambled for a 49 yard gain early in the first meeting, but if you remove that outlier play, the pocket passer only rushed for two carries for nine yards.
The Boise State quarterback hasn’t been a rush threat this season, tallying only 47 carries this season. Overall, Madsen has cleared this number in five games this season, but against a sturdy UNLV pass rush I believe we see more negative plays in the Mountain West Championship Game.
Madsen wasn’t sacked against the Rebels, but that is far from the norm against this UNLV front seven who is 13th in the country in sacks this season.
With more pressure in the backfield and without a big chunk gain on a broken play, I believe we see Madsen stay under this total.
Ricky White UNDER 76.5 Receiving Yards
It pains me to go under on White, one of the most dynamic players in college football, but Boise State proved to have the blueprint to keeping a lid on the Rebels’ top option as the team shaded him with two defensive backs to limit his output.
White had seven targets in the first meeting with five catches and 57 yards, well below his season long average. However, we have seen White limited at times down the stretch as teams continue to commit more defenders towards the 1,000-yard pass catcher.
White has gone under this total in three of the last five games dating back to the Boise State game, and I believe that the team’s ability to get home with an elite pass rush and drop more players in coverage to stick to White can prove to be the difference.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.