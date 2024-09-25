Best College Football Prop Bets for Virginia Tech vs. Miami (Florida)
Virginia Tech and Miami begin ACC play against one another on Friday night in what should be an entertaining affair.
The Hokies season has struggled so far this season, and it may not get easier against a team that figures to be in the College Football Playoff mix for the entire season in Miami.
While Cam Ward is the Heisman favorite, it's actually his running back, Damien Martinez that has my eye in the prop betting market.
Keep reading to find three props I'm on for Friday's matchup.
Best Player Prop Bets for Virginia Tech vs. Miami (Florida)
- Elijah Arroyo OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
- Damien Martinez OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards
- Kyron Drones OVER 160.5 Passing Yards
Elijah Arroyo OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards
Arroyo had a big game in Week 1 against Florida, catching four passes for 89 yards, but has been fairly quiet since, catching only five passes over the last three games (two for touchdowns).
However, Virginia Tech struggled to contain Rutgers tight end Kenny Fletcher last week, who had seven catches for 61 yards in the Scarlet Knights win against the Hokies.
Arroyo is a talented pass catcher, and has ran plenty of routes this season, 108 pass snaps this season. I believe in a game of significance we see him resemble what he looked like against Florida.
Damien Martinez OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards
Virginia Tech’s defense has struggled to contain the opposing ground game so far this season, ranking outside the top half of the country in EPA/Rush so far this season.
Martinez hasn’t been utilized all that much this season as the team has focused on airing it out, but this can be a good opportunity for the Miami ground game to get going.
Martinez is averaging nearly five yards per carry so far this season, but hasn’t cleared this mark since Week 2. However, he only has 14 carries over the last two weeks, so he should be fresh for the ACC opener against a soft rush defense.
Kyron Drones OVER 160.5 Passing Yards
Drones has done his best operating in a negative game script. When the Va Tech offense needs points quickly, the quarterback has produced, leading comeback efforts against Rutgers and Vanderbilt. While the team ultimately came up short, Drones had big second half efforts in each, passing for 322 yards against Vanderbilt and 137 against Rutgers.
I’ll bank on the idea that the Hokies will be playing from behind and that Drones is able to connect on a few deep passes to get over this pedestrian mark. The team ranks 20th in explosive pass rate so far this season.
