Best College Football Prop Bets for Washington vs. Rutgers (Bet on Will Rogers)
Washington and Rutgers meet in Big Ten action on Friday night in New Jersey.
The Huskies will make the cross-country journey to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on the Scarlet Knights, the first Big Ten road game for Jedd Fisch and Washington. How will the Huskies offense handle the Rutgers defense? What about Rutgers' ground-based offense? Will the team stick to its roots on Friday?
Here's how to bet in the prop market for this matchup.
Best Player Prop Bets for Washington vs. Rutgers
- Athan Kaliakmanis UNDER 168.5 Passing Yards
- Will Rogers OVER 215.5 Passing Yards
- Kyle Monangai OVER 104.5 Rushing Yards
Athan Kaliakmanis UNDER 168.5 Passing Yards
Kalikmanis has put up big numbers against easy competition, including 269 passing yards against VIrginia Tech on the road last week, but I expect that the Scarlet Knights take the air out of the ball in this one and force the issue on the ground.
Currently, Washington is top 10 in the country in EPA/Pass, so I believe that in a game with a low total in the mid 40’s, we see Rutgers lean on its ground game to get the win here, and limit Kalikmanis’ passing yardage.
Last season, he went under this total in nine of 12 games. With the competition increasing, I’ll go under.
Will Rogers OVER 215.5 Passing Yards
Rogers has passed the ball at least 26 times in each game this season, and in the lone competitive game (a tight loss to Washington State), he aired it out 31 times for 314 yards.
While Rutgers poses a tough defense, the pure volume should get Rogers over the total, something he has done in each game so far this season.
Washington has passed the ball on more than 50% of its plays this season, above the national average, so I like this set up in a tight game for him to clear this below average mark.
Kyle Monangai OVER 104.5 Rushing Yards
The way to take down Washington’s defense is on the ground, so this should be a big effort from one of the top backs in the Big Ten.
Monangai has at least 19 carries in each game, and has rushed for 165, 208 and 84, respectively. While this number is a higher number than his output against Virginia Tech, I believe that the team continues to lean on its bellcow back en route to a triple digit output.
Rutgers ranks second in run blocking this season, per Pro Football Focus, while Washington’s defense checks in 66th in defensive line yards and 98th in explosive rush defense. I’m going to count on Monagai to have a big night rushing the ball in the Big Ten opener.
