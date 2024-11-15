Best College Football Props for Arizona State vs. Kansas State in Week 12
Arizona State and Kansas State meet in a Big 12 Championship Game elimination matchup.
With a must win matchup on the docket, let’s target both team’s quarterbacks in the player prop market with Sam Leavitt in an advantageous matchup for Arizona State and Kansas State’s Avery Johnson rushing yard prop after a BYE week.
Sam Leavitt OVER 177.5 Passing Yards
The Arizona State offense was on shaky ground last week without Cam Skattebo on the field, but with the team’s star running back set to return at Kansas State, this matchup sets up favorably for the Michigan State transfer.
While Leavitt has only gone over this mark in four of eight games, I think this game script sets up well for the Sun Devils passing game now that the offense is at full strength.
The Wildcats defense has struggled against the pass all season, ranking outside the top 80 in coverage grade per Pro Football Focus and right at the national average in EPA/Pass.
Given that the Sun Devils are considerable underdogs, I believe that we see Leavitt pass more than the average game script and he can get to a fairly pedestrian 200 yards (and even less than that) in order to stay competitive.
Avery Johnson OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards
Johnson has shown he has a high ceiling as a rusher, going over not just 40 yards, but 60 yards in four of nine games this season.
The dual-threat quarterback may be deployed as a rusher more in this matchup after a BYE week for Kansas State on the heels of a loss against Houston.
While Arizona State’s rush defense is strong, top 35 in yards per carry and EPA/Rush, the defensive line doesn’t get a ton of push, ranking 62nd in defensive line yards and is outside the top 100 in tackles for loss this season.
Johnson is a willing rusher and without as much of a threat for sacks, I believe that we see him hit a few double digit yard rushes in order to get over this mark.
