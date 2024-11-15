Best College Football Props for Houston vs. Arizona in Week 12
Houston and Arizona resume play out of each team’s second BYE week in hopes of making a final push for bowl eligibility.
While Arizona is on a massive slide, losers of five straight, the passing game continues to put up big numbers. Can the group find answers against a surging Houston team that has won three of its last four and has an identity under dual threat quarterback Zeon Chriss.
Here’s two player props for this Friday night showdown.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Houston vs. Arizona
- Zeon Chriss OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards
- Noah Fifita OVER 243.5 Passing Yards
Zeon Chriss OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards
Chriss has injected life into this Houston offense, leading the team to three wins in four starts, and the loss was a game he left in the first half due to injury.
The Louisiana transfer is limited as a passer, but he is dynamic as a runner, which has unlocked this Cougars offense. Chriss has run for at least 75 yards in two of four games and draws a favorable matchup against a limited Arizona defense against the run.
The Wildcats defensive line gets little push, ranking 98th in defensive line yards with only 43 tackles for loss (102nd in the country), allowing nearly five yards per carry.
With Chriss, who has been the team’s leading rusher in terms of usage, I imagine head coach Willie Fritz is going to continue to deploy him as a runner with a BYE week to prepare and Arizona doesn’t have the ability to pressure him in the backfield, so I envision we see limited negative gains from him.
Noah Fifita OVER 243.5 Passing Yards
Fifita has seen his effectiveness fall off a cliff in a new scheme, but that hasn’t stopped the Wildcats from taking to the air this season.
The sophomore quarterback is pushing the ball down the field far more often this season, averaging nine yards per depth of target while last season that was at less than eight. While that has led to far more turnovers this season, the group has been able to put up big numbers through the air.
Fifita has cleared this number in six of nine games this season, including all but one game in Big 12.
Houston has a fine pass defense, right around the national average at 79th in EPA/Pass, but the defense doesn’t get much pressure, 120th in sacks this season. If Fifita has time, I’m confident that he can hit some big plays and get the ball moving through the air.
This prop has dropped down to adjust for a low total and that Houston can shorten the game on the ground, but I still like Fifita to get to his quota.
