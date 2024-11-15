Best College Football Props for Tennessee vs. Georgia in Week 12
Georgia quickly finds itself in a must win situation as the team plays host to Tennessee in SEC play, but is the offense continuing to be overrated in the betting market?
Carson Beck and the Bulldogs offense has continued to falter in SEC play, and it won't get any easier against an elite Tennessee defense. Meanwhile, the Vols quarterback questions make it difficult to voice a strong opinion on the the team's passing game, but Squirrel White may be the answer to however Tennessee goes under center with Nico Iamaleava a game-time decision.
Here are two player prop bets to make in Saturday's marquee matchup.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Carson Beck UNDER 255.5 Passing Yards
- Squirrel White OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
Carson Beck UNDER 255.5 Passing Yards
Beck continues to struggle in SEC play, not making a big time throw in the last three games.
While he has been able to pad his stat line in recent games, including 309 yards against Florida, against like opponents, he hasn’t even cracked 200 yards. He passed for 175 yards against Texas in a comprehensive win and 186 in a double digit loss to Ole Miss.
While the Bulldogs are prohibitive favorites on Saturday night at home, I don’t believe the team will be chucking it around the field on an elite Tennessee defensive line that is top 15 in pass rush grading, per Pro Football Focus.
Beck has struggled under pressure all season, completing only 35% of his passes that comprise 22% of his dropbacks.
Georgia is outside the top 100 in explosive pass rate this season, and I don’t believe the team is going to force the issue through the air, opting to move methodically down the field and lean on its defense.
This number continues to drop week after week, and this is another opportunity to go under until the market correctly adjusts.
Squirrel White OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
White has been up-and-down this season, but he continues to feature prominently in the Tennessee offense, getting at least two targets in every game this season.
Playing in the slot, White should get plenty of opportunities to make a play against a quick Georgia pass rush as the Vols look to get the ball into space quickly.
With White’s speed, he may be able to get over this on one play, but a few targets provide a sturdy floor for him to get over this mark.
Of course, Tennessee may not have its starting quarterback Nico Iamlaeava for this one, who is in concussion protocol. While the prop will take a hit with backup Gaston Moore in line to start if Iamaleava can’t get cleared in time for kickoff, I still believe White is in line for a hefty target share as a quick play threat in hopes of avoiding negative plays.
