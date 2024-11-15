Best College Football Props for UCLA vs. Washington in Week 12
UCLA and Washington play in what could be an elimination game for both teams to make a bowl game in 2024.
The Bruins are winners of three straight games and will look to keep up its fine play against a former PAC-12 rival in Washington, who is one win away from going to a bowl game in its first season under Jedd Fisch.
There is a clear path for UCLA to attack in this one, which is driving our two player prop bets in this Friday night showdown.
Best College Football Prop Bets for UCLA vs. Washington
- T.J. Harden OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards
- Ethan Garbers UNDER 220.5 Passing Yards
T.J. Harden OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards
Harden had his breakout game in Week 11, gashing an elite Iowa defense to the tune of 125 yards on 20 carries.
While the Bruins have used a committee at running back, that is baked into this price, which is a number he has cleared in the last two games.
This matchup sets up nicely for the Bruins to keep the ball on the ground and play keep away from the Washington defense that is outside the top 100 in defensive line yards and EPA/Rush.
I’ll be riding the hot hand theory with Harden, who should continue to lead a crowded Bruins backfield in volume and be able to rip a few chunk gains and get over this pedestrian number as UCLA continues to play its best football of the season.
Ethan Garbers UNDER 220.5 Passing Yards
The Washington defense is shaky against the run, but has been stellar against the pass all season, second in EPA/Pass.
This is an above average output for Garbers, who has stayed under this player prop in four of six Big Ten games this season as the team continues to implement a run-first scheme and lean on its sturdy defense.
Even in some pass heavy game scripts, the Bruins don’t have a ton of playmaking in the pass game, ranking outside the top 80 nationally in explosive pass rate.
On the road, I think we see a conservative game plan and for Garbers to continue to stay under this total.
