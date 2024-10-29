Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Back Juan Soto in World Series Game 4)
The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees could come to an end on Tuesday night after Los Angeles took a 3-0 series lead on Monday night.
The Dodgers have been propelled by Freddie Freeman, who has homered in every game and is an overwhelming favorite in the latest odds to win World Series MVP.
Tonight, he and the Dodgers will face Yankees youngster Luis Gil while Los Angeles opts to use a bullpen game on Tuesday.
The Yankees have to make history – no team has ever erased a 3-0 series deficit to win the World Series – to win this series, but can they at least get a game in Game 4?
To do so, the Yanks may need to go yard, and there is one player from each team that I’m betting on to hit a homer tonight.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for World Series Game 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+360)
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+360)
If there’s a Yankee to trust in this matchup, it’s Soto, as he came up big in the ALCS and has a homer already in this World Series.
Overall, Soto is 3-for-10 with one homer and three walks in this series, and he’s outperformed both Giancarlo Stanton (one homer this series) and Aaron Judge (just 1-for-12 in this series with seven strikeouts).
Soto has thrived in Yankee Stadium with the short porch out in right, so I’ll take a chance on him keeping the team’s season alive with a homer tonight.
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+600)
What more can I say about Freeman?
The veteran first baseman has gone deep in every game in this series, going 4-for-12 overall with seven runs batted in.
While it’s going to be tough for him to go yard four games in a row, he’s clearly seeing the ball well right now and is a massive bargain compared to the Dodgers’ other sluggers:
- Shohei Ohtani: +275 to hit a home run
- Mookie Betts: +500 to hit a home run
- Max Muncy: +425 to hit a home run
- Teoscar Hernandez: +550 to hit a home run
Gil has control issues at times, and he did allow 18 homersin 29 starts in the regular season. With the short porch in right at Yankee Stadium, Freeman may be able to poke another one out on Tuesday.
