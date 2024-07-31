Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet This Longshot to Cash in on Favorable Pitching Matchup)
Wednesday's baseball slate brings plenty of afternoon action that carries through the night as we finish July and get ready for postseason races to heat up.
While there are plenty of household names to bet in the home run prop bet market, I'm going a little bit further down the board to focus on Wednesday's card, including a long shot in the Angels vs. Rockies game.
Keep reading to find my three favorite home run bets on Wednesday's big league card.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 31
- Ryan Mountcastle (+450)
- Spencer Steer (+450)
- Taylor Ward (+520)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ryan Mountcastle
The Orioles will face a Blue Jays pitching staff that is likely going to be utilizing its entire bottom five bullpen on Wednesday as the team starts former big league starter turned converted minor league bullpen arm Pablo Espino.
While the O’s have plenty of pop in the lineup, I’m going to key in on Mountcastle as my pick.
A .273 hitter with a slugging percentage of .443 and 13 home runs on the year, Mountcastle can drive the ball out to all parts of the ballpark and is in good form at the moment. He is hitting .297 since the All-Star break with nine RBI’s, but only one home run despite a slugging percentage north of .400.
I expect Mountcastle, who is in the 78th percentile in hard-hit percentage, can get a hold of one against a patchwork Orioles lineup.
Spencer Steer
Steer has been in a slump since the All-Star break, hitting only .190, but now gets to face soft tossing Kyle Hendricks on Wednesday, who has an ERA of 6.95.
With hitter's conditions always favorable at Great American Ballpark, I’m going to key in on the outfielder who has two extra base hits in the last two games to squeeze one over the fence on Wednesday.
Taylor Ward
Ward is in a great spot to go deep against Kyle Freeland of the Rockies.
The left hander has been getting touched up all season, ranking in the bottom 10 percentile in xERA, xBA and pitching run value, which has led to a ton of issues both at Coors Field and on the road.
Ward figures to be the hitter best suited to take advantage. He is hitting .338 with a .521 slugging percentage against lefty pitchers and ranks in the 80th XSLG on the year.
Give me Ward as my favorite Angels hitter to go deep on Wednesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.