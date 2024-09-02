Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bobby Witt Jr., Teoscar Hernandez Headline Top Predictions)
What better way to enjoy the end of the holiday weekend on Monday with some afternoon baseball?
We have plenty of MLB action to dive into on Monday, and I’m focusing on the prop market to find some players to bet on to go deep – and potentially cash in on some favorable odds – for us.
Today’s picks feature three players that are at least +400 higher to hit a homer, including two of the best young shortstops in the game.
Here’s a breakdown of these targets for the conclusion of Labor Day Weekend!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today for Monday, Sept. 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+500)
- Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. is having an MVP-caliber season, and the Royals need him to come up big against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.
Luckily for Witt Jr., he has a favorable matchup against Guardians youngster Gavin Williams (4.99 ERA), who has allowed six homers in 11 outings, including five over his last five starts.
So far this season, Witt has shown way more power against right-handed pitching, smacking 26 of his 30 homers against righties with an impressive .631 slugging percentage.
He is just 2-for-11 against Williams in his career, but I think this is a prime spot for him to get on track.
Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Whenever the Los Angeles Dodgers are facing a lefty, Teoscar Hernandez is in play for a home run bet.
The slugger is hitting .287/.352/.574 against lefties this season with 10 home runs in just 129 at bats. He now takes on Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez, who has given up three homers in four starts in 2024.
E-Rod has a 5.06 ERA this season as well, so I expect the Dodgers offense to have a solid day on Monday.
Even though it’s a shorter price than Witt, Hernandez is a solid value at this number against any lefty.
Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+500)
A frequent choice in the Daily Dinger column, Gunnar Henderson makes another appearance for the Baltimore Orioles against the lowly Chicago White Sox on Monday.
Henderson faces Chris Flexen (19 homers allowed in 28 appearances) and a White Sox team that has one of the worst staffs in baseball. Chicago’s bullpen has allowed the third most home runs in MLB (72) and has the second worst ERA in the league.
Henderson has cooled off a bit in the second half, seeing his average dip to .276, but he still has 33 homers on the season and is slugging .555 against right-handed pitching.
He’s worth a bet at this price against the worst team in baseball.
