Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Elly De La Cruz, This Orioles All-Star Are Best Bets)
Is there anything better than wagering on a few players to go yard in Major League Baseball?
There are two stars that I’m targeting on Sunday, as they have favorable matchups against pitchers that have been prone to the long ball all season.
The best part about home run props is that they pay out at a pretty solid price if they come through. Let’s make that happen on July 21 with these plays!
Best MLB Home Run Picks for Sunday, July 21
- Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Anthony Santander to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Washington Nationals starter Jake Irvin got off to a great start in the 2024 season, but he has struggled mightily over his last two starts, allowing 13 runs and 18 hits across 10 innings of work. He’s also given up at least two homers in each of those outings.
In fact, Irvin has given up a homer in six of his last seven outings, moving his season-long homer total to 14 in 20 outings.
Now, he takes on the Cincinnati Reds and All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who already has 17 dingers in 2024 and has brought his batting average up 25 points since June 15.
Of Cruz’s 17 homers, 12 of them have come against right-handed pitching, and he’s hitting .259 against them. With Irvin struggling, Elly is my favorite Red to bet to go deep on Sunday.
Anthony Santander to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Anthony Santander’s 2024 season is flying a bit under the radar, as the switch-hitter already has 26 homers while slugging .518.
He has a dream matchup against Texas Rangers lefty Andrew Heaney – a notorious fly ball pitcher – on Sunday.
Heaney has allowed 14 homers in 19 outings, including at least one homer in five of his last seven appearances.
Santander hasn’t hit as many home runs against left-handed pitching as he has against righties due to a lack of at-bats, but he’s been red hot as of late, slugging 1.308 over the last seven days, clubbing three homers in that stretch.
Bet on him to stay hot on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.