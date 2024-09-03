Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Marcell Ozuna, Oneil Cruz Lead Tuesday’s Predictions)
Tuesday – and every day here at SI Betting – is for the long ball!
Each and every day, our team shares our favorite players to hit a home run in Major League Baseball, and Tuesday, Sept. 3 is no different.
There are three sluggers that I’m looking at tonight, and they all are facing pitchers that have struggled to limit the long ball in 2024.
Plus, one of these hitters – Oneil Cruz – has thrived against his opponent – Kyle Hendricks – in his young career.
Let’s break down why these players have a great chance to go deep!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Marcell Ozuna to Hit a Home Run (+300)
- Adolis Garcia to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Marcell Ozuna to Hit a Home Run (+300)
Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna is having a great season, launching 37 homers and posting a .306/.377/.573 slash line.
Ozuna is even better against left-handed pitching, hitting .317, and he’ll get a crack at Colorado Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland on Tuesday.
Only five of Ozuna’s homers have come against lefties, but he’s also slugging .512 against them in 123 at bats.
Freeland has struggled limiting the long ball, allowing 14 homers in 16 starts. Back on Aug. 11, he gave up two homers in 3.2 innings against this Braves team. Don’t be shocked if Atlanta’s top slugger gets to him tonight.
Adolis Garcia to Hit a Home Run (+425)
The 2024 season has been a rough one for Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia (he’s hitting just .223), but he has a favorable matchup at home against the New York Yankees and lefty Carlos Rodon.
Garcia is 2-for-3 with a double in his career against Rodon, and he’s been much better against lefties in 2024, hitting .238 with a .421 slugging percentage. Like Ozuna, Garcia has five homers against left-handed pitching this season.
Rodon has pitched better for the Yankees after a brutal June, but he’s still allowed 25 homers in 27 starts.
If there’s a time to buy low on Garcia, it’s in this matchup.
Oneil Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Through seven at bats against Hendricks, Cruz is 2-for-7 with a homer and a double (.857 slugging percentage).
Hendricks, a soft-throwing righty, has given up 20 homers in 24 appearances this season, posting a 6.75 ERA overall.
Cruz only has 18 homers on the season, but 13 of them have come against righties and he’s hitting .284 against them in 2024.
The young shortstop will look to stay hot against Hendricks tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.