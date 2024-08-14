Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Mookie Betts Presents Home Run Hitting Value for Bettors)
Welcome back Mookie Betts!
Much to the happiness of Los Angeles Dodgers bettors and home run prop bettors, Betts has returned to the Dodgers lineup in good form. Can he hit a second home run in three games after returning from an early summer broken hand?
I'm targeting Betts as well as two other sluggers on Wednesday for our daily dinger on Wednesday.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Best Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Brendan Rogers (+870)
- Brent Rooker (+450)
- Mookie Betts (+450)
Brendan Rogers
Rogers has only hit nine home runs on the year, but is more than capable at the plate, hitting .281 this season, and is dangerous against left handed pitchers, hitting to the tune of a .319 batting average with a .500 slugging percentage.
He draws a matchup against Jordan Montgomery of the Diamondbacks in the hitter friendly Chase Field. Montgomery has struggled to find his strikeout pitch this season, seventh percentile in strikeout rate, and has been hit hard by right handed batters, allowing 10 home runs in 17 starts this season.
At long odds, give me Rogers to go deep.
Brent Rooker
Quietly becoming one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball, Rooker is in a great spot to go deep on Wednesday against left hander David Peterson and a potentially fatigued Mets bullpen.
Rooker has 29 home runs this season, ranking in the 90th percentile are better in terms of xSLG, average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage. He particularly tees off against lefties, which Peterson is, hitting nine home runs in 78 at bats with a .705 slugging percentage.
Mookie Betts
Betts homered in his first game back against the Brewers, and I’m going back to him on Wednesday against the erratic Frankie Montas. Betts needs to be pitched to at the top of the Dodgers order, and the Brewers starter has been crushed by hard contact (18th percentile) with little movement on his pitches (11th in pitching run value).
Betts hasn’t missed a beat, and I like him to go deep on Wednesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.