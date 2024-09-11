Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Anthony Santander, Cody Bellinger)
There are a ton of good pitchers in action on Wednesday night, but I’ve still found a couple of starters that I’m looking to fade by betting on players to hit a home run.
Every day, the SI Betting team gives out their favorite home run prop bet picks for MLB, and tonight I’m eyeing two outfielders that have some favorable matchups.
Anthony Santander has 40 home runs on the season for the Baltimore Orioles, and he has thrived against Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta in his career.
In the National League, I’m eyeing an outfielder in a revenge game matchup later tonight.
Let’s dive into the picks for Wednesday!
Best MLB Prop Bet Picks Today for Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Anthony Santander to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Anthony Santander to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Santander has been one of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball, and he’s crushed right-handed pitching.
The switch hitter has a slash line of .247/.313/.523 with 29 home runs against righties in 2024. Not only that, but Santander is 4-for-13 (.308) against Pivetta in his career.
He hasn’t hit a home run against Pivetta, but the Red Sox starter has struggled at limiting the long ball in 20204, giving up 24 homers in 23 outings. He has allowed at least two homers in five of his last seven starts.
Don’t be shocked if Santander homers on Wednesday.
Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+500)
Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has a chance to get back at his former team – the Los Angeles Dodgers – on Wednesday night.
Belli has just 16 homers this season, but he’s hitting .333 with two homers over the last week.
He has a terrific matchup against Bobby Miller, who has 15 homers in 11 starts, giving up at least one long ball in each of his last 10 outings.
Miller has a 7.79 ERA this season, and he was tagged for three homers and seven runs against the Los Angeles Angels his last time out. This is a great matchup for Belli and the Cubs to roll on offense.
