Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Elly De La Cruz to Go Yard)
Monday's big league slate doesn't have every team in action, but has plenty of young sluggers that present betting value.
Elly De La Cruz and Royce Lewis have each been incredible to watch in their respective young career, and both are worthy of backing to hit a home run on Monday given the pitching matchup and other key reasons, as outlined below.
Get the dish on who is set to go yard on Monday below!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday, July 29
- Elly De La Cruz (+400
- Royce Lewis (+430)
- Lourdes Gurriel (+560)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Elly De La Cruz
De La Cruz is an electric watch on both offense and defense, but let’s focus on his power.
The shortstop has 18 home runs on the year while hitting to all parts of the field. He ranks in the 86th percentile in terms of barrel percentage and has showcased most of his power against right handed pitching.
De La Cruz is hitting .276 with a .536 slugging percentage and 13 homers against righties, which is notable against a soft-tossing Jameson Taillon. Further, he’s playing at Great American Ball Park on Monday, where he has .277/.373/.511 slashes with 10 home runs on the season.
This is all setting up for a big outing from the Reds’ young star, including a home run.
Royce Lewis
Lewis struggles to stay on the field, he only has 98 at bats on the season as he has spent more time on the injured list than off of it, but when he is in the lineup, he produces.
The third baseman is hitting .296 with 11 home runs in 27 games, and destroys lefty pitchers. Lewis is hitting .429 against southpaws with three home runs and faces Jose Quintanta on Monday, who has an xERA of 5.22 and a hard hit percentage that ranks in the 18th percentile.
Give me Lewis at this price tag to go deep.
Lourdes Gurriel
A staple of the Daily Dinger column when he faces a lefty, Gurriel is worth a bet on Monday with his dominance of left handed pitching.
With slashes of .331/.352/.508 against southpaws, Gurriel has been a terror for lefty pitchers. He has only five home runs against lefties, but he has seen far less at bats against them rather than righties, 118 vs. 272.
Against Mitchell Parker, who has allowed plenty of power to righties, 12 home runs on the year, this can be a prime matchup for Gurriel.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.