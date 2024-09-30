Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Matt Olson, Francisco Lindor in Mets vs. Braves)
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are the only game in town on Monday, as they’ll play a doubleheader to decide the NL wild card race.
Right now, the Mets are the No. 3 seed and the Braves are the No. 2 seed, and that would remain the same if these teams split this series on Monday.
However, if one of the teams sweeps – that squad will earn the No. 2 spot while the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the No. 3 spot.
With so much on the line, there surely is going to be a game-changing play or two – and perhaps some home runs.
In today’s Daily Dinger, I have a player from both teams to target to go yard on Monday afternoon.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Sept. 30
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+475)
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Francisco Lindor hit a big home run for the Mets in their win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, and he’s 4-for-12 with two runs, two runs batted in and two walks since returning from an injury that he suffered earlier this month.
Lindor already has 32 homers on the season, and 21 of them have come against right-handed pitching, which he’ll be facing in Game 1 in Spencer Schwellenbach.
At this price, Lindor is a solid bet – especially since he looked great in the series against the Brew Crew.
Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Matt Olson has been red hot for the Braves over the last two weeks, hitting .371 with four homers and 11 runs batted in over 11 games.
Olson is one homer shy of 30 on the season, and he has a favorable matchup in Game 1 against Tylor Megill.
Olson has three hits and a home run off of Megill in his career, and the Mets righty did give up three homers to the Braves in a game earlier this season.
I’ll ride the hot bat in such a crucial matchup on Monday.
