Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Willy Adames, Paul Goldschmidt on Wednesday)
The MLB playoffs are approaching, and there are plenty of teams in the hunt for a wild card spot – or looking to lock up their division – with something to play for on Wednesday night.
There are only a few more days where we’ll have a 15-game slate to bet in the home run prop market, and I’m looking to take advantage with a few players that we won’t see in the postseason, but could be a perfect target tonight.
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt may have the best matchup of the night playing at Coors Field, and he’s nearly 4/1 to go deep.
Let’s break down why he’s worth a bet, and another pick for Wednesday’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Paul Goldschmidt to Hit a Home Run (+360)
- Willy Adames to Hit a Home Run (+470)
Paul Goldschmidt to Hit a Home Run (+360)
While he’s not the MVP-caliber player that he once was, Paul Goldschmidt still has 21 homers this season for the Cardinals and I love him to add to that total tonight.
St. Louis takes on the Colorado Rockies and lefty Austin Gomber, who is extremely prone to giving up homers, allowing 30 in 29 appearances in 2024.
Goldy has hit left-handed pitching much better than right-handed pitching in 2024, posting a .286/.363/.436 slash line with four homers in 140 at bats. While most of his homers have come against righties, I think Goldschmidt has too favorable of a matchup to pass up tonight.
Willy Adames to Hit a Home Run (+470)
One of the best reverse splits hitters in baseball is Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.
He’s crushed right-handed pitching despite being a righty himself, slashing .273/.343/.519 with 28 of his 32 homers this season.
I like the matchup for Adames on Wednesday night, as Pittsburgh is starting Luis Ortiz, who has given up 15 homers this season and 11 over his last nine starts.
Adames is going to be relied on heavily by this Milwaukee offense the rest of the season and into the playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.