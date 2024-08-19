Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Target Yordan Alvarez, Corey Seager on Monday)
Looking to get involved in the MLB prop market on Monday?
There’s no better way to do so than betting on a player to hit a home run – arguably the most exciting thing to watch on the diamond.
While predicting home run hitters on a nightly basis is tough, it also comes with a pretty solid payout when you’re able to guess correctly. Luckily, we’re doing a lot more than guessing here.
Here are a pair of players with favorable matchups to go deep on Monday, Aug. 19.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 19
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+275)
- Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+275)
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been one of the few bright spots for the defending World Series champions in a down season.
He has 26 homers, including 20 against right-handed pitching. Seager has crushed righties – like today’s starter for Pittsburgh Luis L. Ortiz – slashing. 284/.384/.534 with 20 of his homers against them.
Ortiz hasn’t been bad in 2024, but he’s allowed at least one home run in four straight outings (seven total) and 10 on the season despite starting the year as a bullpen piece.
If Ortiz’s issues with the long ball continue, Seager is by far the best player to take a stab at on this Texas roster.
Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+370)
After getting the day off on Sunday, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is in search of his 26 home run of the season and sixth homer in the month of August.
Alvarez is hitting .306 with a .947 OPS this season, hitting 19 of his 25 long balls against right-handed pitching.
Boston is starting Tanner Houck, who has been struggling since the All-Star break, allowing 33 hits and 14 walks in just 29.2 innings of work. Houck has only given up nine homers on the season, but four have come in five starts since the All-Star break.
Not only that, but Boston ranks in the bottom five in MLB in bullpen ERA, with its relievers allowing 62 long balls. This is a prime spot for a rest Alvarez to go deep.
