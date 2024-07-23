Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headlines Tuesday's MLB Slate)
Tuesday's MLB slate brings us a ton of intriguing betting options, so let's take to the home run prop bet menu to see who is going yard on a full slate.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has quietly put together a formidable campaign in 2024 while Oneil Cruz has also proven to be one of the most exciting hitters to watch once he steps in the batters box. Both sluggers are capable of hitting a home run on any given at bat, can Tuesday be the day?
Here's our favorite home run prop bets for Tuesday's card, including a long shot in the Mets vs. Yankees game.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets Today, July 23rd
- Oneil Cruz (+450)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+400)
- Jeff McNeil (+1000)
Oneil Cruz
Cruz remains an electrifying talent and he’s in prime position to go deep on Tuesday.
He ranks 92nd percentile in xSLG, 98th percentile in hard-hit percentage and 100th percentile in average exit velocity. The shortstop crushes the baseball and now gets to face Lance Lynn, who has struggled to limit hard contact all season, 34th percentile in hard-hit percentage and 36th percentile in ground ball rate.
Cruz has a slugging percentage north of .500 against righties and is hitting .321 in July with three homers.
This is a great spot against a shaky starter for Cruz to go yard.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
It may appear to be a lost season for the Blue Jays, but Guerrero is starting to find his stride as the season continues, crushing 11 home runs since the start of June while hitting nearly .300.
Guerrero will face long reliever Shawn Armstrong of the Rays and likely a patchwork Tampa Bay bullpen behind him, which can set up nicely for him at home, where the first basemen is slugging .500 this season with an OPS of .891.
Jeff McNeil
This is a longshot, but given that McNeil will be playing at the lefty friendly Yankee Stadium with the short porch out to right field, I think he can keep up the fine play.
Yes, McNeil hit a home run on Monday against the Marlins after hitting two on Friday, and he only has eight on the year, but this matchup sets up nicely for him.
Not only is it the stadium, but its the pitching matchup.
Luis GIl has allowed one more home run against left handed hitters than righties with 27 fewer at bats and a WHIP of 1.23 vs. 0.98.
McNeil is swinging a hot bat, let’s go back to it at long odds.
