Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Brandon Lowe to Hit Fourth Home Run of 2025)
We have a loaded slate of MLB games ahead of us on Wednesday including plenty of afternoon games, which means we don't have much time to get in our bets. Let's get in on the action by placing a few bets to hit home runs.
Nothing is more electric than cashing in on a home run bet, so that's exactly what I'm going to try to do for us today. I have three players I'm looking at to go deep today.
MLB Best Home Run Bets Today
- Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+850) via DraftKings
- Brandon Lowe Home Run (+600) via DraftKings
- Jared Kelenic Home Run (+800) via FanDuel
Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+850)
I'm high on Bryan Reynolds this year, who already has two home runs on the season and is coming off four straight years hitting 24+. He's poised for an explosion of power in 2025 and now he and the Pirates get to face Erick Fedde of the Cardinals, who has allowed two home runs in 9.0 innings in the early part of the season.
This is a great bet at +850 odds.
Brandon Lowe Home Run (+600)
Yusei Kikuchi has always had issues giving up the deep ball. He allowed 1.5 home runs per nine innings in 2021, 2.1 in 2022, 1.4 in 2023, and 1.3 in 2024. He's kept that trend going in 2025, giving up three home runs in 12.0 innings pitched so far. Let's try to cash in on him giving up another one. Tonight, I'm going to back Brandon Lowe, who already has three home runs in the season.
Jared Kelenic Home Run (+800)
Taijuan Walker gets the start for the Phillies tonight. He gave up a blistering 2.6 home runs per nine innings in 2024, one of the highest marks in the Majors. If that continues into 2025, there's a great chance at least a couple members of the Braves hit a dinger tonight.
Kelenic has hit a home run once already this season and he's a young bat that is still trying to reach his potential. Tonight could be a great breakout night for him.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!