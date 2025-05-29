Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Brent Rooker, Isaac Paredes)
Thursday’s Major League Baseball action only features five games, including a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies after Wednesday’s contest was rained out.
Even with such a limited slate, there are plenty of players to bet on in the prop market – even if you’re looking for a player to go deep.
Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run prop bets, as it’s one of the most exciting prop markets in all of baseball. Predicting home runs can be tough, but there are usually pretty favorable odds associated with each prop.
On Thursday. I’m targeting a pair of right-handed hitters that have already hit double-digit homers in the 2025 season, including one that is more than 5/1 to go deep on Thursday evening.
Here’s a full breakdown of each home run pick for Thursday’s limited MLB slate.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for May 29
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Isaac Paredes to Hit a Home Run (+550)
- Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Isaac Paredes to Hit a Home Run (+550)
This season, Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes has hit 11 home runs, and he’s had some of the wildest reverse splits in all of baseball:
- Paredes vs. right-handed pitching: .291/.390/.508 with 10 home runs
- Paredes vs. left-handed pitching: .087/.192/.217 with 1 home run
Luckily for bettors, Paredes is facing a righty on Thursday night, and one that has struggled with the long ball. Tampa Bay Rays youngster Shane Baz has given up 10 home runs in 10 starts this season, allowing seven homers in his five outings in May.
Overall, Baz has a 4.94 ERA this season, allowing 54 hits in 54.2 innings of work.
I’m looking to fade him in this matchup, especially with how well Paredes has hit against righties. The Astros slugger is also on a power surge as of late, hitting .269 with five homers over the last two weeks.
At this price, he’s worth a look against Baz and a Tampa Bay bullpen that has given up 24 homers in the 2025 season.
Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+390)
A’s slugger Brent Rookie has been on a tear as of late, hitting .417 with a pair of homers over the last seven days.
Rooker is having a terrific 2025 season, posting a slash line of .254/.321/.464 with 12 homers and 57 hits.
On Thursday, Rooker has a solid matchup against Toronto Blue Jays righty Jose Berrios, who has given up 10 homers in 11 starts this season, Berrios has done a solid job against Rooker in his career (the A’s slugger is just 1-for-9), but the Jays righty has struggled in May, raising his ERA above 4.00 for the season.
Rooker has eight of his 12 home runs against right-handed pitching this season, and given his recent hot streak, he’s worth a shot in this market with limited options due to travel days across MLB.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.