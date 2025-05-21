Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jacob Wilson to Go Deep vs. Angels)
We have a loaded slate of MLB games on throughout the day so we might as well bet on the action.
Betting on who will hit a home run is one of the most electric bets you can place. Sure, they have a low likelihood of cashing, but if they do you're in for a big payout. Let's take a look at three players I'm targeting to go deep today.
Top Home Run Picks Today
- Brice Turang Home Run (+1200) via Caesars
- Ian Happ Home Run (+575) via BetMGM
- Jacob Wilson Home Run (+900) via FanDuel
Brice Turang Home Run (+1200)
12-1 odds on a batter who has already hit four home runs on the season while sporting a slugging percentage of .390 seems too good to pass up. Especially considering he and the Milwaukee Brewers will be facing Tomoyuki Sugano of the Baltimore Orioles, who has the highest home runs allowed rate amongst all starting pitchers today.
He has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. Let's take a shot on Turang here.
Ian Happ Home Run (+575)
Ian Happ hasn't shown the same power this season as he has in years past but I think we're going to see some positive regression from him in that area sooner rather than later now that he's returning from an injury that kept him out of the lineup the past two weeks.
He will face Max Meyer of the Marlins today and he's already hit a home run off him in his career in just three at bats. If he has Meyer's number, a second home run off him could be in the books for today.
Jacob Wilson Home Run (+900)
Don't look now, but Jacob Wilson of the Athletics is batting .341 on the season. He may not have as many home runs as Brent Rooker or Tyler Soderstrom, but his .478 slugging percentage suggests he still has plenty of power. Tonight, he and the Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Angels and Jack Kochanowicz.
Kochanowicz is allowing 1.3 home runs per nine innings this season but even if he survives his start, the Angels will have to eventually turn to their bullpen which allows 1.8 home runs per nine innings, the worst mark amongst all Major League bullpens. I love this 9-1 price tag on Wilson to go deep tonight.
