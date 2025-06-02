Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Hyeseong Kim is a Great Longshot Bet to Hit Home Run)
It's a brand new week, which means a fresh start for our MLB bets. There are just seven games set to take place today, but we still have plenty of chances to find a few batters to hit a home run.
Home run bets can be tough to cash, but if they do, they offer a sizable payout. As we always do in Daily Dinger, I'm going to break down my three favorite home run bets for today's MLB slate.
Best MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Carlos Narvaez Home Run (+520) via FanDuel
- Miguel Vargas Home Run (+420) via FanDuel
- Hyeseong Kim Home Run (+1000) via DraftKings
Carlos Narvaez Home Run (+520)
Carlos Narvaez has been an underrated player on this Boston Red Sox team. He's batting .285 on the season with five home runs, but his .457 slugging percentage indicates there are more home runs for him in the future. He and the Red Sox will face Tyler Anderson of the Angels tonight, who has allowed 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the 14th most amongst all starting pitchers. The Los Angeles bullpen also ranks dead last in that stat, giving up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched.
Miguel Vargas Home Run (+420)
Jack Flaherty has a solid ERA this season at 3.94, but a lot of the runs he has given up have come off deep balls. He's allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 12th most amongst all starting pitchers in the Majors.
Yesterday, I bet on Miguel Vargas to hit a home run, and it didn't cash, but I'm going back to the well on White Sox third baseman. He leads all White Sox starters in slugging percentage at .423. Let's see if he can hit another home run tonight.
Hyeseong Kim Home Run (+1000)
Hyeseong Kim has been impressive through his first 22 games with the Dodgers. He's batting .291 while sporting a slugging percentage of .587. He's in a great buy-low spot tonight with 10-1 odds to hit a dinger.
The Dodgers will face Paul Blackburn, who will be making his 2025 debut with the Mets. He allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched last season, so he's certainly susceptible to giving up a dinger tonight.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!