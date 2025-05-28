Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Paul Goldschmidt Will Go Deep vs. Angels)
Wednesday means a full slate of baseball action, starting from the early afternoon and not stopping until late at night. That means we have plenty of opportunities to bet and cash a few tickets. If you're looking for some big winners, consider betting on a player to hit a home run. It's tough to predict, but if you do, you're in for a big payday.
As we always do in the Daily Dinger, I'm going to break down my top three home run bets for today's action.
Top Home Run Picks Today
- Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+680) via FanDuel
- Ivan Herrera Home Run (+950) via BetMGM
- Paul Goldschmidt Home Run (+520) via FanDuel
Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+680)
Zac Gallen's baffling season continues as the once-consistent pitcher has turned into a liability for the Diamondbacks, sporting a 5.25 ERA while giving up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched. While it's tough to watch as Arizona fans, we bettors can try to take advantage of it, and that's what I'm going to do by betting on Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates to record a home run off him today.
He already has seven home runs on the season, and even if he doesn't hit one off Gallen, the Diamondbacks will eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which gives up 1.3 home runs per nine innings, the fourth-highest rate amongst all Major League bullpens.
Ivan Herrera Home Run (+950)
You may be surprised to find out that the Cardinals' catcher, Ivan Herrera, leads the team in slugging percentage this season at .628. He has five home runs in 23 games played, yet he's set at almost 10-1 to record a dinger tonight. His chances of recording one are increased by the fact that the Orioles are starting Cade Povich on the mound, who has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. The O's bullpen has also allowed the second-most home runs at 1.5 per nine innings.
Herrera might be the best value bet on the board to record a dinger tonight.
Paul Goldschmidt Home Run (+520)
Betting on a member of the New York Yankees to record a home run tonight is going to be a great bet. I'm going to opt for Paul Goldschmidt, whose .490 slugging percentage this season has been his best mark since his 2022 MVP campaign.
He and the Yankees will face an Angels team whose bullpen has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings, the worst mark amongst all Major League Baseball teams. Yusei Kikuchi, the starter, has also given up seven home runs in 11 starts in 2025.
