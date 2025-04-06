Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Brandon Lowe, Jordan Westburg)
There’s no better way to bet on Major League Baseball – if you’re looking for excitement and potentially larger payouts – than betting on anytime home-run hitters.
Now, predicting a player to hit a home run is extremely tough, but there are ways to get it done.
Personally, I love looking at specific matchups – how a batter has fared vs. a starting pitcher – lefty/righty splits and ballpark factors when making my picks.
Plus, there’s always the potential to bet on a player in the middle of a hitting streak, and we have a few stars that have gotten off to fast starts in 2025.
Here’s a breakdown of the best home run props for Sunday, April 6.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, April 6
- Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+475)
- Jordan Westburg to Hit a Home Run (+750)
Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+475)
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is off to a fast start in the 2025 season, hitting three homers already while slugging .594.
He’s coming off a home run on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, and now he gets a shot at Kumar Rocker, a rookie who was tagged for seven hits, six runs and two homers in three innings in his MLB debut.
Rocker also had a rough spring, allowing 18 hits, 13 earned runs and three homers in just 13.0 innings of work. He’s a great fade candidate on Sunday, and I like the idea of backing Lowe to stay hot against another right-handed pitcher.
Jordan Westburg to Hit a Home Run (+750)
Jordan Westburg already has three homers in the 2025 season for the Baltimore Orioles, and he’s hitting an impressive .333 in limited at bats against left-handed pitching.
I like the matchup for Westburg on Sunday, as he’s facing Kansas City Royals lefty Kris Bubic. Bubic is back to the starting rotation after spending last season as a reliever, and he allowed 22 and 18 homers in his last two seasons as a primary starter (2021 and 2022) in less than 30 starts in each campaign.
Westburg has hit left-handed pitching pretty well in his career, posting a slugging percentage of .439 and an OPS of .762. There are worst bets on the board at +750 odds on Sunday.
