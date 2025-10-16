Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Freddie Freeman, Julio Rodriguez)
It was practically a home run derby at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday night as the Blue Jays and Mariners combined for eight longballs.
Toronto had five to Seattle’s three, which fell in line with the 13-4 victory for the Blue Jays.
The Mariners will try to get back on track against Max Scherzer in ALCS Game 4, while the Los Angeles Dodgers look to take a 3-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the ALCS.
At SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props for every day of the MLB season, and there are a pair of sluggers that I’m targeting tonight.
Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Thursday, Oct. 16.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, Oct. 16:
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+564)
Freddie Freeman hit a solo home run to help the Dodgers to victory in Game 1, and he belted a double for his lone hit in five at-bats in Game 2.
The first baseman is now 8 for 33 (.242 average) in the playoffs, but five of those hits have gone for extra bases. It's also important to note that Freeman has struck out just eight times, once in each of the first two games of this series.
Those two strikeouts both came against Aaron Ashby, who will likely get an inning or two against the Dodgers' lefty bats. Outside of that, though, Freeman has hit the ball with an exit velocity of at least 90 mph in every other at-bat of this series. That includes five of 99.6 mph or higher.
I’ll take Freeman to get a hold of one on a warm afternoon at Dodger Stadium at 5/1 or better.
Julio Rodriguez to Hit a Home Run (+415)
Julio Rodriguez got the Mariners out to a 2-0 lead with a first-inning home run on Wednesday night, but that lead would be short-lived in the 13-4 loss.
Still, it was encouraging to see Rodriguez go deep for the second straight game after struggling to finish the ALDS. J-Rod is now 4 for 10 in this series with those two home runs, five RBI, and three runs scored.
Rodriguez has only faced Max Scherzer for five at-bats in his career, but he had a hit in two of those ABs, including a home run at home last September. The veteran righthander allowed 19 home runs in 17 starts this season, including three in his last two starts and six in his last five.
