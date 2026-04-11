Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Rafael Devers, Corey Seager)

Who doesn’t love a home run prop to kick off a terrific weekend in sports?

Not only is there a ton of Major League Baseball over the next two days, but the NBA regular season wraps up on Sunday with a 15-game slate, oh, and the Masters (!!) has two more rounds to go before another green jacket is given out.

On Saturday, I’m eyeing three left-handed sluggers to leave the yard, including one who is red hot and set to face his former team in Game 2 of a three-game set.

It can be tough to predict home run props, but usually there are some pretty favorable odds that can make it worthwhile as long as one player comes through. Let’s take a look at the three players that I’m targeting on April 11.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Saturday, April 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+331)

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit his fourth home run of the 2026 season on Friday night against his former team – the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager is hitting just .234 this season, but he’s turned four of his 11 hits in home runs and has an .811 OPS. The left-handed hitting shortstop is much better against right-handed pitching, hitting all four of his homers in 2026 off of righties.

So, I think he’s worth a look to go deep again on Saturday against young righty Emmet Sheehan.

This season, Sheehan has an 8.00 ERA and has given up 12 hits and two homers in two starts. He’s been pretty home-run prone in his career, allowing 20 long balls in 30 appearances (25 starts) with Los Angeles.

Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+700)

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich is facing a left-handed pitcher on Saturday in Washington Nationals starter Foster Griffin, which is a big reason why Yelich is +700 to go deep today.

The Brewers star has hit left-handed pitching pretty well this season, batting over .300 against lefties, but he only homered four times against a lefty in 2025.

Despite that, I’m backing Yelich in this game for two reasons:

Washington’s bullpen is awful, allowing 15 home runs this season while ranking 28th in ERA.

Griffin has allowed two homers and 10 hits in 10.0 innings of work this season, his first back in MLB after three seasons in Japan.

Yelich is off to a fast start in 2026, even though he’s only homered once. The star outfielder is hitting .340 with four extra-base hits and an .869 OPS in 13 games.

Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+388)

San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers is hitting .218 with a pair of homers this season, but he has a great matchup on Saturday against Baltimore Orioles righty Chris Bassitt.

In his career against Bassitt, Devers is 10-for-20 with three doubles, three homers and five runs batted in. Devers has an insane 1.600 OPS against the O’s veteran.

Bassitt has faced Devers a ton from his time in the AL East, and I think this price is pretty favorable for the Giants star to leave the yard. Bassitt has a 14.21 ERA in two starts this season, allowing 12 hits, 10 runs and one homer in 6.1 innings of work.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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