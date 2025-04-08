Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Riley Green, Brandon Lowe)
Who doesn’t love seeing a few home runs across a 15-game slate of Major League Baseball?
With every team in action on Tuesday, we’re sure to get a bunch of long balls, so why not place a few wagers on some of the game’s top hitters?
Predicting home run bets can be really tough, but using matchup data and looking for favorable pitching matchups/ballparks can help.
Here’s a look at the players that I’m targeting on Tuesday night.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, April 8
- Seiya Suzuki to Hit a Home Run (+550)
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+650)
- Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Seiya Suzuki to Hit a Home Run (+550)
Chicago Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki is off to a fast start in the 2025 season, hitting .250 with four homers and 12 runs batted in across 13 games.
Now, he gets a crack at veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin, who has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball in recent seasons. Not only has Corbin led the league in earned runs allowed in three of the last four seasons, but he’s allowed massive home numbers as well:
- 2021: 37 homers allowed (led the league)
- 2022: 27
- 2023: 33
- 2024: 25
Corbin has yet to make his 2025 debut, but he’s a fade candidate just about every time he steps to the mound. In his career, Suzuki is pretty great against left-handed pitching, posting a .286/.382/.479 slash line.
He’s also 4-for-10 with two homers in his career against Corbin. Suzuki is a great bet to take Corbin deep tonight.
Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has already hit three home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s hitting an impressive .317 with a .634 slugging percentage to open the season.
Greene is a career .273 hitter against right-handed pitching, and his slugging percentage is 59 points higher against righties than lefties. That sets up well for him against New York Yankees starter Carlos Carrasco, who has given up one homer and six earned runs in just 7.1 innings of work this season.
Greene has not faced Carrasco much in his career (0-for-3), but the veteran right-handed pitcher has struggled with the long ball in recent seasons, allowing 17 or more in three straight seasons.
I don’t mind a shot on Greene at this price in the Yankees-Tigers afternoon clash.
Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is hitting .306 with three homers in the 2025 season, and he gets to face veteran Kyle Hendricks on Tuesday, who has not fared well when it comes to avoiding home runs in recent seasons.
Are you sensing a trend here?
Hendricks gave up 21 homers in 24 starts (29 appearances) in the 2024 season, and he allowed a homer in his first start of 2025 despite spinning six innings of two-run ball.
Lowe has 99 homers against right-handed pitching in his career, slugging a solid .495 against them. He’s 1-for-5 against Hendricks in his career, but I’m going to fade the Los Angeles Angeles starter given his struggles in recent seasons.
