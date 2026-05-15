Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Yordan Alvarez, Adley Rutschman, Rockies Star)

Looking to head into the weekend with some fun player prop picks?

You’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run props for the MLB action every single day, including the loaded slate on May 15.

Betting on home run props is a fun way to stay engaged in the 162-game regular season, and there are some pretty favorable payouts that can come from hitting a home run pick. Sure, it’s tough to predict one every day, but I’ve found three players that have solid matchups on May 15.

One of those players is Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez, who has smacked 14 homers in the 2026 season and is one of a few players to really step up for an otherwise struggling Houston team.

He’s set inside 3/1 odds to go deep, but there is also a player at north of 6/1 that I believe is worth a look on Friday night.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, May 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Adley Rutschman to Hit a Home Run (+620)

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has gotten off to a strong start in the 2026 season, hitting .291 with six homers and an .893 OPS. While Rutschman has cooled off a bit as of late, hitting .217 over the last week, he’s homered two times during that stretch.

Now, the Orioles star gets to take on the Washington Nationals and struggling starter Zack Littell, who has allowed 14 home runs in the 2026 season (eight starts) with a 6.94 ERA. Littell gave up 36 homers in the 2025 season, so he’s an easy fade candidate when it comes to any home run prop.

Rutschman is 4-for-16 against Littell in his career, and the O’s star is hitting .302 with three home runs against right-handed pitching this season. He’s an easy bet at this price on Friday night.

Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+262)

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman has a pretty intriguing matchup on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and righty Merrill Kelly, who has gotten off to a slow start in the 2026 season.

Kelly has a 7.62 ERA and has allowed six home runs in five starts, though he is coming off his best start of the season (seven innings, one run) against the New York Mets his last time out.

Goodman is 2-for-9 against Kelly in his career, and he’s been red hot over the last week, hitting .333 with a homer (his 10th of the season).

Seven of the 10 homers that the Rockies catcher has hit this season have come against right-handed pitching, and he and Mickey Moniak are the clear top options for the Rockies to go deep.

I’ll take a shot on Goodman, especially since the Arizona bullpen has been shaky (4.38 ERA) in 2026.

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+243)

Now for the big one: Yordan Alvarez!

This season, Alvarez has been one of the best hitters in MLB, posting a .321 batting average, a 1.072 OPS and 14 homers. Alvarez is hitting .321 with eight homers against right-handed pitching, making him a prime target against Texas Rangers righty Jack Leiter.

In 2026, Leiter has a 4.85 ERA and has allowed seven home runs in eight starts, allowing four homers in his last three outings.

Alvarez is hitting .333 with a pair of homers over the last week, and he’s one of the safest home run bets in MLB since he’s been such a consistent bat in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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