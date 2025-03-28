Best MLB Predictions, Picks and Prop Bets Today (How to Bet Orioles vs. Blue Jays)
Opening Day of the 2025 MLB season is officially in the books.
While Friday doesn't have quite as jam-packed a slate, we still have plenty of games to watch and bet on, so that's exactly what we're going to do. If you're looking for a few wagers to back, you've come to the right place. I have a bet locked in on a side, total, and player prop for Friday's Major League action.
Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Orioles +110 vs. Blue Jays via DraftKings
- Pirates vs. Marlins UNDER 8 (-105) via FanDuel
- Tylor Megill UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-120) via DraftKings
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction
How could you see yesterday's 12-2 Orioles win and not back them today as underdogs against the Blue Jays? I may have been more optimistic about the Blue Jays than I should have heading into this season and yesterday may have proved that.
Tonight, Kevin Gausman takes the mound for the Orioles, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see further regression from him in 2025. His ERA dropped from 3.16 in 2023 to 3.83 in 2024. His WHIP fell from 1.178 to 1.221, and now I have concerns about him potentially regressing even further.
The Orioles could have another big day today. I'll back Baltimore as an underdog.
Pick: Orioles +110
Pirates vs. Marlins Prediction
The Marlins were one of the worst offensive teams in 2024, ranking 27th in runs per game, averaging just 3.93 per game. They did little in the offseason to improve on that metric in 2025, and we're going to see evidence of that today.
When it comes to the pitching matchup, I'm high on Mitch Keller this season. He has shown flashes of greatness but has struggled to be consistent. Now, with a handful of seasons under his belt, I expect to see that consistency start to show up in 2025.
Connor Gillispie will be a fascinating rookie to watch this season, but he looked strong in his first 8.0 innings for the Guardians last year, allowing just two earned runs. His 3.86 ERA in Spring Training is promising ahead of his first start.
I'll take the UNDER in this National League showdown.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-105)
Mets vs. Astros Prop Bet
Houston was one of the most disciplined teams on the plate last season, striking out on just 19.3% of plate appearances, the second-best mark in the Majors. That seemed to carry over into Opening Day in 2025, striking out just 7.0 times the entire game against the Mets on Thursday.
Tonight, they get to face MeGill whose 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season seemed to be a bit of an anomaly after averaging just 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 2023. I think we see some regression for him in the strikeout department this season. I'll take the UNDER on his strikeout total on Friday night.
Pick: Tylor Megill UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-120)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!