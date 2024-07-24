Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Back Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, and Nick Pivetta today)
There’s a full day of action on the diamond today. Let’s check out some player props in plus money this afternoon.
All odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Wednesday, July 24
Alex Bregman over 1.5 bases +115
Even though Alex Bregman generally doesn’t hit lefties as well as righties, JP Sears seems to be the exception. In 14 career at bats vs. Sears, Bregman is hitting .357 with a 1.257 OPS.
That includes three extra-base hits, two of which were home runs. Sears has allowed 1.35 home runs per nine this season, which ranks 37th among qualified starters, and his 46% fly ball rate is the tenth highest rate in the league.
Let’s take a shot for the plus money here.
Nick Pivetta over 6.5 K +105
Not only has Pivetta exceeded this prop in each of his last three contests, he gets a tasty matchup with the Colorado Rockies today, who are tied with the A’s for the second-highest strikeout rate this year (25.5%) and the seventh-highest strikeout rate at home (24.1%).
Pivetta is punching batters out at a rate of 10.64 per nine this season, and he’s kept his road ERA to 2.58 with a 0.90 WHIP.
For the plus-money payout, I’ll bet he can go long enough to reach seven strikeouts in vs. a Rockies team that has averaged just 3.75 runs per game in July.
Yordan Alvarez RBI +130
Yes, a lot has to go right for an RBI prop, but I’m willing to bet Jose Altuve, who hits lefties well (.324 vs. southpaws) or Bregman, who hits Sears well, will get on board for Alvarez.
Alvarez has been cold vs. Sears in his career, but that can’t last forever with the way Yordan is swinging the bat. The Astros slugger is hitting .347 in July and .427 since the All-Star Break, and he’s also crushing lefties this year.
Let’s make a bet on the Big Man.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
