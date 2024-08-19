Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today ((Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino RBI Prop, Yusei Kikuchi K Prop)
The Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Angles tonight, and it's a good time to bet on some hot bats!
I've chosen a couple of plus-money props from this game to target.
I'm also targeting a K-prop vs. the Boston Red Sox, who have hit well lately, but not without a lot of swing-and-miss, too.
Consider these plus-money player props for tonight's action. All odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Monday, Aug. 19
- Bobby Witt, Jr. RBI (+120)
- Vinnie Pasquantino RBI (+145)
- Yusei Kikuchi over 7.5K (+110)
Bobby Witt, Jr. RBI (+120)
I like all Bobby Witt props tonight -- and I do most nights, but I’m going to take a shot on the plus-money payout here for the RBI prop. Witt’s 91 RBI rank fifth in MLB. 28 of those RBI have come in the month since the All-Star Break, which ranks second only to Vinnie Pasquantino (spoiler alert- we like him, too).
The Angels will start righty Carson Fulmer tonight at Kauffman. Fulmer has an ERA of 5.79 since the All-Star Break, and an ERA of 5.10 when on the road this season.
The Royals have been the hottest-hitting team in MLB for August, averaging 6.10 runs per game. Fulmer is also walking batters at a rate of more than 4.09 per nine this season, so I’m willing to bet Witt has runners on board tonight.
Vinnie Pasquantino RBI (+145)
Yes, this is bold. I am taking two Royals for an RBI prop. Here’s my reasoning for Vinnie P tonight: Not only does he actually have more RBI than Witt this year, he has the advantage of Witt hitting ahead of him.
Witt will almost certainly get on board for Vinnie in what should be a scoring-spree at home tonight. He has an RBI in each of his last four games played.
The Royals have scored the third-most runs when at home this season.
Yusei Kikuchi over 7.5 K (+110)
This is another bold prop, but let’s have some fun!
The Red Sox have the third-highest K-rate in the month of August (25.4%). A lof of that has to do with the Houston Astros, who they just faced for a series in Boston.
Kikuchi did not pitch in that series, but Spencer Arrighetti and Hunter Brown combined for 22 strikeouts in their starts vs. the Red Sox. That’s a good sign for Kikuchi, who has exceeded this prop in two of his three starts since being traded to Houston. Boston’s 28.7% K-rate vs. left-handed pitching is the highest in MLB this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.